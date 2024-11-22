Morning Briefing: Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024

If you have thoughts or feedback on this newsletter or other news tips, please let me know at Greg.Lynch@coxinc.com.

Where’s Orv? The case of the missing eagle at Carillon Park

On the first snowfall of the season, an empty nest sits high in the trees above the Wright Brothers National Museum at Carillon Park.

• Bald eagle power couple: Orv and Willa were pair-bonded eagles that had parented in the park together since 2018. Orv and Willa have parented at least 11 eaglets during that time.

• Orv missing: Last month, Orv, the male eagle, went missing. Cautionary messages that he’d been injured or was possibly deceased — that he’d lost a battle — started circulating on social media.

• New suitor: A previously unknown, 5-year-old male eagle showed up the same day Orv went missing. The new male has been observed hanging out with Willa.

• Bird-watching community: Bird watchers are hopeful to spot Orv, either to help him get treatment if he is injured or sick, or to say a proper goodbye.

Montgomery County begins 2026 property revaluation project

Contractors will be driving around Montgomery County taking photos of properties as the start of the process to reappraise real estate in the county.

• Revaluation project: Property evaluation happens in a cycle every three years and takes a long time.

• Scope: There are more than 250,000 real estate parcels in the county spread over 3,600 miles of roads.

• Special vehicles: The county has contracted with Vision Government Solutions, which will use vehicles equipped with timed cameras to take automatic pictures as they drive the county’s roads. Those photos will be combined with aerial photography and the auditor’s office property database to help appraisers determine each property’s value.

• First phase: Photo collection will take place in Dayton, Oakwood, Moraine, Riverside and northern Kettering in November and December. Officials expect the photographing process to be complete by the end of Spring in 2025.

• New property values: Keith says it is too early to tell what they will be. He did say that real estate values in neighboring counties had risen, pointing to Warren County, which saw residential values rise an average of 27%.

• Deadline: New, finalized property values will be submitted to the state department of taxation by the end of 2026. New property bills will be sent out in January 2027.

What to know today

• One big takeaway: A new report calls for a comprehensive paid family leave policy in Ohio, arguing that it is good for families, businesses and the economy, though some push back on any proposed mandate to businesses.

• Big move of the day: Business-to-business sheet metal manufacturer Cornerstone Building Supply plans to make a nearly $1.3 million investment into a West Carrollton building and make “significant upgrades” to redevelop the site.

• Tip of the day: The McRib is coming back to McDonald’s restaurants in the Dayton region on Dec. 3. For a limited time, fans will also have the chance to order half-gallon jugs of McRib sauce.

• Person to know today: Patrick Reynolds. He is celebrating his 25th year as conductor of the Dayton Philharmonic Youth Orchestra. He is also associate conductor of the Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra and professor of music at the University of Dayton.

• Dayton eats: El Meson keeps changing with the times.

• Quote of the day: “It’s an absolute honor to be one of the very few selected (in Ohio and the U.S.) to cast my vote representing my area for President Trump.” — Kettering Clerk of Courts Rob Scott about being one of the official Ohio electors for Trump.

• Dayton history: Remembering 40 years of the Beerman Family Thanksgiving Day dinners.

• Things to do: 10 great things to do in Dayton this weekend.

• Photo of the day: Glazed Donut Eatery has opened a second location near Wright State University at 3800 Colonel Glenn Highway Suite 200 in Fairborn. Reporter Natalie Jones went to check it out.