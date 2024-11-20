10 great things to do in Dayton this weekend

When: Friday, Nov. 22

Where: The Greene Town Center, Center Court, 4452 Buckeye Lane, Beavercreek

Details: The Greene Town Center’s annual tree lighting and parade will usher in the holiday spirit in the Dayton community. Festivities get underway at 5 p.m. with a DJ and performances from local dance teams. Parade begins at 6:30 p.m. with a special appearance by Santa and concludes with the lighting of the 50 foot tree decorated with lights and ornaments. Festivities will also include photos with Santa, a live reindeer petting zoo, and food trucks.

Cost: Free

More info: thegreene.com

2. “Elf In Concert”

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Nov. 22 and 23

Where: Schuster Center, 1 W. Second St., Dayton

Details: Get into the holiday spirit by enjoying this heartwarming Will Ferrell holiday classic while the Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra performs John Debney’s original score live.

Cost: $12.50-$101.50

More info: 937-228-3630 or daytonperformingarts.org

3. Mike Birbiglia: Please Stop the Ride

When: 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22

Where: Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., Dayton

Details: The Emmy-nominated writer/actor/comedian is hitting the road on a new tour. Birbiglia also wrote, directed and starred in the films “Sleepwalk With Me” and “Don’t Think Twice.” His acting credits include the films “Trainwreck,” “The Fault In Our Stars,” “Popstar” and “A Man Called Otto” as well as TV roles in “Orange Is The New Black” and “Billions.” He also hosts the podcast “Mike Birbiglia’s Working It Out.”

Cost: $39-$125

More info: 937-228-3630 or daytonlive.org

4. “The Apple Tree”

Credit: WRIGHT STATE THEATRE Credit: WRIGHT STATE THEATRE

When: Through Nov. 24; 8 p.m. Friday, 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday

Where: Herbst Studio Theatre of Wright State University’s Creative Arts Center, 3640 Col. Glenn Hwy., Dayton

Details: Guest director/choreographer Leslie Goddard Baum helms this charming 1966 musical from “Fiddler on the Roof” songwriters Jerry Bock and Sheldon Harnick comprised of three musical miniatures: “The Diary of Adam and Eve,” “The Lady or the Tiger?” and “Passionella.” Songs include “Beautiful, Beautiful World,” “I’ve Got What You Want” and “Gorgeous.”

Cost: $5-$15

More info: 937-775-2500 or liberal-arts.wright.edu/fine-and-performing-arts

5. “The Nutcracker”

When: 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 22 and 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 23

Where: Franklin Jr. High School, 750 E. Fourth St., Franklin

Details: Pontecorvo Ballet Studios presents this holiday classic set to Tchaikovsky’s iconic score. The production uses more than 70 local children from the school and members of the Gem City Ballet, the school’s pre-professional company. “Our ‘Nutcracker’ is special,” said Barbara Pontecorvo, director and founder of Pontecorvo Ballet Studios. “This ‘Nutcracker’ is for children, by children. Students perform every role, from cute little mice, toy soldiers, Clara, and angels to our marvelously talented company students, such as the Cavalier, Sugar Plum Fairy, and Snow King and Queen.”

Cost: General admission tickets are $21 for adults and $15 for students and seniors. Live streaming is $25 for a single device with unlimited viewers. Advance purchase is recommended.

More info: 937-550-4931 or visit pbstudios.com

6. “Clue” Murder Mystery Party

When: 6-9 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24

Where: The Brightside Music and Event Venue, 905 E. Third St., Dayton

Details: This interactive event will include themed foods and cocktails. Patrons are encouraged to dress as their favorite character from the classic 1985 film.

Cost: $28

More info: daytondinnertheater.com

7. “Not Another Thanksgiving Play”

When: Nov. 21-24; 7:30 p.m. Thursday, 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday

Where: TheatreLab Dayton, 116 N. Jefferson St., Dayton

Details: Philip Drennen directs TheatreLab Dayton’s world premiere comedy by local playwright Marley Masterson set against the backdrop of a Thanksgiving holiday. The play “follows a group of queer twentysomethings navigating the tricky dynamics of family, identity and relationships. Who will they bring home to meet their parents? How much of their true selves will they reveal? And how will they balance friendship, romance and a never-ending Dungeons & Dragons campaign?”

Cost: $27.08

More info: theatrelabdayton.org

Credit: MACKENSIE KING Credit: MACKENSIE KING

8. The Indulge Holiday Event Expo

When: 12-6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23

Where: Hilton Garden Inn, 12000 Innovation Drive, Miamisburg, on Nov. 23

Details: The event will include free health screenings, live music, silent auction, and 50-plus business vendors.

Cost: Free

More info: theindulgeevent.org

Explore Ed Dixon Gallery in downtown Dayton celebrates seventh anniversary

9. Christmas in Historic Springboro

When: Nov. 22-24; 6-10 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, and 12-5 p.m. Sunday

Where: Downtown historic Springboro

Details: This 36th annual event features more than 75 craft vendors, more than 30 food vendors, an Entertainment Tent, a Children’s Tent with Santa, a Warped Wing Beer Tent, a parade, a 5K run/walk, family-friendly activities, and more.

Cost: Free

More info: springborofestivals.org

10. “Dreaming Of a Place To Call Home: Children and Housing Insecurity in America”

When: Nov. 22, 2024-Feb. 1, 2025. Monday-Thursday by appointment only, and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

Where: International Peace Museum, 10 N. Ludlow St., Dayton

Details: This multi-sensory exhibit, which is appropriate for all ages, spotlights the struggles faced by families with children experiencing homelessness in the Miami Valley, the state of Ohio, and the country overall. An opening reception will take place from 12:30-2:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23. Curator Katherine Rowell and some of the children involved in this project will be in attendance.

More info: 937-227-3223 or https://peace.museum. Also, the museum will be collecting donations of new children’s backpacks during exhibit hours to donate to Hannah’s Treasure Chest. Also, Rowell is available to give tours of the exhibit. Contact the museum for more information.