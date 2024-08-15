Morning Briefing: Thursday, August 15, 2024

If you have thoughts or feedback on this newsletter or other news tips, please let me know at Greg.Lynch@coxinc.com.

Most homicides, aggravated assaults, shootings into homes take place in West Dayton

Credit: Jim Noelker Credit: Jim Noelker

Most homicides, aggravated assaults and shootings into habitations in Dayton happen in the police department’s West District, and most violent crime victims are Black.

• 3 districts: The city has three patrol areas: West District, East District and the Central Business District (downtown).

• West District: Last year, 21 of the 30 “unjustified” homicides that happened in Dayton (70%) took place in the West District.

• Black and male: About three-fourths of the homicide victims last year were Black, and 90% were male.

• Juveniles: More than one in three homicide victims in Dayton in the first half of this year were juveniles.

• New program: Chief Kamran Afzal said he strongly supports a proposal for hiring and deploying community members who have similar life experiences as the people who are at the highest risk of committing violent acts.

• How would it work? The new staff would receive training in mediation, persuasion and changing behaviors so they can mediate conflict and stop violence before it happens.

• What they are saying: “I am very excited to know that we’re moving in this direction,” said Dayton City Commissioner Shenise Turner-Sloss. “This is important to all of us — we cannot talk about economic development, we cannot talk about workforce development, we cannot talk about being immigrant friendly if we are not addressing these issues.”

Some schools change cell phone policies for new school year: What they’re doing

Some Dayton-area school districts are prohibiting the use of personal communication devices, including cell phones, during classes this year with repeat violators facing escalating penalties.

• Why it’s relevant: Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed a law in May requiring school districts to have a policy around personal devices in classrooms by July 2025.

• Dayton changing its policy: DPS had been using pouches that can only be opened by a specific magnet to hold phones. The district is now using an “envelope” system, collecting phones at the start of the day and returning them at the end of the day.

• Reasons: Districts including Centerville and Kettering cite improving the “learning environment” as reasons to keep phones out of classrooms.

• What they are saying: “One important way that we can work together to ensure our students have the best possible access to learning is by addressing the distraction of cell phone use at school.” — Kettering superintendent Mindy McCarty-Stewart.

What to know today

• One big takeaway: A man is in custody after fleeing from a traffic stop in Franklin, resulting in a police chase that reached speeds of more than 100 miles per hour before ending in a crash that reportedly split a vehicle in half in Dayton.

• Person to know today: Matthew Salyer. The former Kettering Van Buren Middle School head administrator is taking a new role as Oakwood High School’s principal.

• Quote of the day: “The FTC’s tunnel vision in this case risks chilling the very competition that it seeks to protect. A full view of the competitive landscape shows no reason to delay this deal further.” — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, asking a federal court to allow a merger between grocery giants Kroger and Albertson’s to go forward.

• Big move of the day: Miami University graduate Brian Niccol has left as Chipotle’s chairman and CEO to take over at Starbucks.

• Thing to do: 5 things to know about Pepper Fest, happening this weekend at the Fraze.

• Quiz of the day: Test your knowledge of MetroParks trails.

• Photo of the day: Legendary rockabilly band Stray Cats recently brought their first tour in five years to the Rose Music Center at The Heights. See all of Tom Gilliam’s photos here.