Morning Briefing: Thursday, July 11, 2024

Ohio marijuana growers, processors to be first to operate in recreational market

A total of 14 dispensaries, five cultivators and six processors in this region have received provisional dual-use licensing as of this week for both medical and recreational marijuana operations. A few final steps remain before any facility or business can begin working with recreational cannabis, according to the state.

• What are the differences in the operations? Cultivators operate marijuana grow facilities, while processors manufacture cannabis products like lotions, ointments, capsules, patches, edibles and oils.

• What facilities are in Dayton? Dayton is home to Ohio Clean Leaf, a grow facility off Valley Street. Another facility, under the company Paragon Development Group, is located north of Huber Heights. In Greene County, Cresco Labs operates in Yellow Springs. All three facilities have received dual-use provisional licenses, but await certificates of operation.

• When will recreational sales start? There isn’t a day selected as the first day of recreational sale. Dual license applications opened earlier in June, and the state must approve or deny by Sept. 7.

Military families choosing school districts across the region to send their kids

Education officials say military families are much like other families transferring for job reasons when it comes to them deciding on a school district: They’re looking for schools with good academic programs and are willing to drive farther to get to work.

• What districts have largest enrollment? Beavercreek and Mad River schools have the largest enrollment of students who are children of military personnel, and a Dayton Daily New examination found military families are choosing districts from throughout the region.

• What are the numbers? Beavercreek counted 905 of the roughly 7,803 students enrolled in the 2022-23 school year from military families, or about 12%. About 16% of Mad River’s 3,731 students that same year were from military families, or 479 students.

• Wright-Patt sees need: The 88th Air Base Wing at Wright-Patterson broke ground for a new 41,000-square-foot child development center on the base in May, answering a long-felt need for a base that is home to some 35,000 military and civilian employees, many of them parents.

• Impact of base: With more than 35,000 employees, Wright-Patterson is the largest single-site concentration of employment in Ohio. In a fact sheet from May 2024, the wing put its annual payroll at $3.3 billion, with a total economic impact of $6.5 billion on the region.

• One big takeaway: A Miami Twp. police lieutenant is on leave again after allegedly threatened a fireworks group while carrying a rifle.

• Quote of the day: “I love the possibilities that exist for JAM to create buzz in our backyard, to showcase the wonderful walkability of downtown and to highlight the work of some amazing creatives here in Dayton, Ohio.” — Chrissie Karuna, founder of JAM Dayton Foodie Tours.

• Stat of the day: $1.7 billion. That’s the economic impact of tourism in Warren County, fueled by Kings Island and Miami Valley Gaming, according to a study conducted by the Warren County Convention & Visitors Bureau.

• Happening today: Montgomery County Job and Family Services is hosting an on-site hiring event today.

• Things to do: One of the region’s largest summer events, the Dayton Celtic Festival, takes place July 26-28.

• Photo of the day: Workers from Durant Amusements unload the train ride on the midway at the Clark County Fairgrounds Tuesday, which photographer Bill Lackey was there to capture. The Clark County Fair starts July 23.