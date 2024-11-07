Morning Briefing: Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024

The results are in, and the nation’s next vice president is a native of Middletown.
In today’s Morning Briefing, we tell you all about JD Vance, who is Ohio’s first elected vice president.
What to know about JD Vance, the Middletown native who will be the next vice president
Credit: NYT
Ohio native JD Vance will become the country’s vice president after the victory by Donald Trump on Tuesday.
• Raised in Middletown: At Middletown High School, Vance was elected vice president of the Class of 2003.
• A veteran: After high school Vance joined the U.S. Marine Corps and served during the Iraq War.
• Author: Vance wrote a best-selling book, “Hillbilly Elegy,” in which tells the story of hardships during his early life. The book was later adapted into a movie directed by Ron Howard.
• Entering politics: Vance was elected to the U.S. Senate from Ohio in 2022.
• Winning the vice presidency: Donald Trump’s trust of Vance grew over the years and on July 15, 2024 Vance was offered the opportunity to be Trump’s running mate.
• Hometown support: In his hometown of Middletown, the Trump/Vance ticket received 62 percent of the vote.
What to know today
• One big takeaway: What you need to know for Dayton, the state and the nation after this week’s election.
• Big move of the day: A developer has plans to build a new townhome neighborhood in northern Huber Heights.
• Tip of the day: How to get tickets for “A Dickens of a Christmas: Holiday Home Tour” in Dayton.
• Person to know today: Ashley Speelman. The local artist has painted murals around town, including at Joui Wine, and at Shag and Crush salons.
• Things to do: Dayton’s tabletop role-player game and board gaming convention returns this fall, with its signature gaming library, open play tables, vendors, and karaoke.
• Happening today: Dayton- and Springfield-area residents will be among the 20 Ohioans being recognized by the Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame today for accomplishments beyond their military careers.
• Photo of the day: The Dayton Dia de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) Celebration happened this past Saturday at Dayton Metro Library Main in downtown Dayton. This event is the longest-running celebration of its kind in the state of Ohio. Festivities included Catrina face painting, a small parade around the library, dance performances by Troupe Roja and Orgullo Mexicano and more. Check out the photos here.
Credit: Tom Gilliam