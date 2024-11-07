Morning Briefing: Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024

If you have thoughts or feedback on this newsletter or other news tips, please let me know at Greg.Lynch@coxinc.com.

Want to read the digital version of the newspaper? Click here for our daily ePaper.

The newsletter should take about 3 minutes, 23 seconds to read.

What to know about JD Vance, the Middletown native who will be the next vice president

Credit: NYT Credit: NYT

Ohio native JD Vance will become the country’s vice president after the victory by Donald Trump on Tuesday.

• Raised in Middletown: At Middletown High School, Vance was elected vice president of the Class of 2003.

• A veteran: After high school Vance joined the U.S. Marine Corps and served during the Iraq War.

• Author: Vance wrote a best-selling book, “Hillbilly Elegy,” in which tells the story of hardships during his early life. The book was later adapted into a movie directed by Ron Howard.

• Entering politics: Vance was elected to the U.S. Senate from Ohio in 2022.

• Winning the vice presidency: Donald Trump’s trust of Vance grew over the years and on July 15, 2024 Vance was offered the opportunity to be Trump’s running mate.

• Hometown support: In his hometown of Middletown, the Trump/Vance ticket received 62 percent of the vote.

• See all results: You can catch up on all results you might have missed with our interactive page. Click here to see the results.

• Complete coverage: Find all of our stories, photos and videos from the election and its aftermath on our elections page.

What to know today

• One big takeaway: What you need to know for Dayton, the state and the nation after this week’s election.

• Big move of the day: A developer has plans to build a new townhome neighborhood in northern Huber Heights.

• Tip of the day: How to get tickets for “A Dickens of a Christmas: Holiday Home Tour” in Dayton.

• Person to know today: Ashley Speelman. The local artist has painted murals around town, including at Joui Wine, and at Shag and Crush salons.

• Things to do: Dayton’s tabletop role-player game and board gaming convention returns this fall, with its signature gaming library, open play tables, vendors, and karaoke.

• Happening today: Dayton- and Springfield-area residents will be among the 20 Ohioans being recognized by the Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame today for accomplishments beyond their military careers.

• Photo of the day: The Dayton Dia de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) Celebration happened this past Saturday at Dayton Metro Library Main in downtown Dayton. This event is the longest-running celebration of its kind in the state of Ohio. Festivities included Catrina face painting, a small parade around the library, dance performances by Troupe Roja and Orgullo Mexicano and more. Check out the photos here.