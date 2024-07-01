Morning Briefing: Tuesday, July 2, 2024

If you have thoughts, feedback or news tips, please let me know at Greg.Lynch@coxinc.com.

Today, we look at plans for the new mental health hospital in Dayton, plus a follow-up on an incident where a teen was shot and killed by police on Saturday.

Dayton mental health hospital expected to cost $273M, take years to fund

Credit: contributed Credit: contributed

A new mental health hospital is coming to Dayton, but it will take years to fund and build the 216-bed facility.

• Why it’s needed: A Dayton-area facility is needed to relieve pressure on facilities in other cities, such as Central Ohio Behavioral Healthcare in Columbus and Summit Behavioral Healthcare in Cincinnati, officials say.

• First steps: Already, $10 million has been allocated for planning, land acquisition and initial design work

• Total cost: The hospital project is estimated at about $273 million, according to initial estimates from the Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services.

• Where will the funds come from? According to governor’s office spokesman Dan Tierney, the project will be fully state funded.

• What Gov. Mike DeWine said: DeWine said the Dayton-area hospital would be “very similar” to one in central Ohio that opened in May. That facility took numerous two-year budget cycles to build starting under former Gov. John Kasich in 2018.

Police: Teen turned toward officers prior to deadly shooting; body camera released

Credit: Jim Noelker Credit: Jim Noelker

Dayton police on Monday released partial body camera footage showing the final seconds before Saturday’s fatal police shooting of 16-year-old Brian Moody.

• How it started: Officers were patrolling areas where there have been recent complaints involving vacant properties.

• What does the video show? The video shows the officers getting out of their cruiser, with a small handful of people standing around. One officer looks toward Moody, who is standing in the street, and says to him, “Come here and talk to me real quick.” Moody then attempted to run away.

• It unfolded quickly: The body camera footage from when officers left the cruiser to just before the teen was shot is about 10 seconds.

• Handgun found at the scene: A handgun was found in the grass to the left of the teen’s body. The handgun was a Glock 17 that was modified to be fully automatic. It had 30 live rounds and one in the chamber.

• What happens next? The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is handling the investigation, and the Dayton Police Professional Standards Bureau is conducting a separate administrative investigation.

What to know today

• Person to know today: Austin Greaser. The Vandalia native and professional golfer made it to the weekend for the first time and logged his first top 10 finish on the Korn Ferry Tour over the weekend.

• Stat of the day: Crown Equipment has more than 19,600 employees with a service and distribution network of more than 500 retail locations in over 80 countries. The New Bremen-based company was a victim of a recent cyberattack.

• Things to do: Newport Aquarium continues to celebrate its 25th anniversary and “Shark Summer” with the addition of two new Zebra Sharks and a young Shark Ray to its Surrounded By Sharks exhibit. Shark Summer runs through Sept. 8.

• Photo of the day: The debut of “Cowtherine’s Carousel” at Young’s Jersey Dairy is just around the corner. The 36-foot carousel featuring 21 horses, six Jersey cows, one pig, one goat and a rooster will open to the public at 7:30 p.m. on July 11. Each animal is hand painted and the horses are decorated to represent Young’s Homemade Ice Cream colors.