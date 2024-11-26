Morning Briefing: Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024

If you have thoughts or feedback on this newsletter or other news tips, please let me know at Kyle.Nagel@coxinc.com.

Dayton says there’s only one spot a local passenger rail station should go

Many questions people have about how passenger rail service might work in Dayton are unanswerable at this time, but the city and its partners can say one thing is for sure — the place to put a new train station is South Ludlow and West Sixth streets in downtown.

• Why there? Dayton Union Station was located before it shut down and was mostly demolished.

• About Union Station: Dayton Union Station was dedicated in July 1900 and cost about $780,000 to build. Most of the facility and passenger platforms were removed and demolished many years ago. Passenger rail service was discontinued in Dayton in 1979.

• More about possible passenger rail: The Federal Railroad Administration has identified four routes in Ohio as priorities for potential Amtrak expansion, including the 3C+D corridor, which would connect Cleveland, Columbus, Cincinnati and Dayton.

• The timeline: Next year, the Federal Railroad Administration is expected to identify which proposed routes can move onto the next step in the development process.

What to know today

• One big takeaway: A European manufacturer of recycled paper for corrugated board is exploring building a new paper mill in Dayton that could create more than 200 jobs.

• Tip of the day: Here’s where you can find Christmas trees in the Dayton region.

• Person to know today: David Matthews. On Nov. 19, Mayor Jeffrey Mims presented the key to the city of Dayton to Matthews, a poet, to honor five decades of his literary career.

• Quote of the day: “Honestly, and some people might think it’s stupid, but I think it does help because kind of the vision of it is you are playing with guys you might not always talk to.” — Cincinnati Bengals kicker Evan McPherson on a ping pong table returning to the Bengals locker room.

• Happening this week: Cientifico Loco, a Mexican Hot Chocolate Donut Stout brewed with Death Grip Donuts, ancho chilies, habanero peppers and German chocolate, will be released Friday by Loose Ends Brewing in Centerville.

• Photo of the day: The 37th annual Christmas in Historic Springboro, the largest three-day holiday festival in the tri-state area, happened on Main St. from Friday through Sunday. Photographer Tom Gilliam was there to produce a full photo gallery.