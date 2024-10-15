Morning Briefing: Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024

If you have thoughts or feedback on this newsletter or other news tips, please let me know at Greg.Lynch@coxinc.com.

Want to read the digital version of the newspaper? Click here for our daily ePaper.

The newsletter should take about 3 minutes, 35 seconds to read.

Enrollment up at Ohio public universities and colleges: See complete chart

Credit: Jim Noelker Credit: Jim Noelker

Enrollment at public universities and colleges in Ohio is up 3.43% this fall compared to last year, a significant increase, but it still remains well below pre-pandemic levels.

• Pandemic decline: Between fall of 2019 and fall of 2023, statewide public higher education enrollment fell by more than 60,000 students.

• High and low: Statewide public higher education enrollment hit 492,424 in 2019 and fell to 429,310 in 2023.

• This year: Enrollment rose to 444,014 students this year.

• Community colleges: Enrollment in Ohio’s community colleges rose 5.13%. Sinclair Community College enrollment rose by about 10.4% in fall 2024 semester compared to fall 2023. Clark State Community College rose 15% in the same period, while enrollment at Edison State Community College in Piqua grew by about 1.5%.

• Four-year universities: Four-year universities saw smaller gains in enrollment. Wright State University had one of the largest increases in enrollment in the state at its main campus among the public universities, at 7.46%.

• What they are saying: “Our employers, I believe, are being very clear about what they need in terms of trained workforce,” said Cassie Barlow, president of the Strategic Ohio Council for Higher Education. “Our higher education institutions, both at the two-year and four-year level, are really stepping up to the plate when it comes to getting the employers the trained workforce that they need.”

• See data for all public colleges: Our table is at the bottom of this story.

Election Day is three weeks away

Now that Election Day is less than a month out, our coverage of local races and issues is in high gear. Here is some of our most recent coverage to keep you informed:

• Ohio House: Democrat Rose Lounsbury is challenging two-term incumbent Republican Andrea White for the Ohio House seat for Kettering, Oakwood, Dayton, Riverside.

• Ohio House: Republican incumbent Rep. Adam Mathews faces Democratic candidate Cleveland Canova for Ohio’s 56th House district seat representing Lebanon, Mason and a portion of Warren County.

• Montgomery County: Democrat Debbie Lieberman faces Republican Mary McDonald for a seat on the Montgomery County Commission.

• Metroparks: Montgomery County voters will decide on second MetroParks tax levy.

• Butler Twp.: Voters will decide on a Limited Home Rule request from the township.

• Voter Guide: Visit our Voter Guide to find information on candidates for local races.

• For more: Our reporters will also write deeper analytical stories, hitting more detailed issues in each race, and those will publish on the Elections section of our website.

What to know today

• One big takeaway: Kettering Health is expanding the use of pain navigators in its emergency rooms to help provide guidance on treating patients with different types of pain.

• Tip of the day: This year’s FotoFocus Biennial features 107 projects presented at 86 venues across Southwest Ohio: Here’s how to go.

• Big move of the day: The city of West Carrollton aims to explore ways to consider converting large natural areas into a recreational hub for leisure and outdoor activities.

• Person to know today: David H. Brand. The Dayton resident was a nationally known master metalsmith and jewelry designer. He died Sept. 28 at the age of 90.

• Quote of the day: “Thanks for all of your support over the last six years. It was a good run,” said Calypso Grill and Smokehouse owner Brian Rainey, who closed the restaurant yesterday and is planning to open a new concept in the same space this winter.

• Things to do: Several businesses in Springboro are working together on the Halloween-themed Boro Bar Blast.

• Photo of the day: Photographer Marshall Gorby visited the annual Fairborn Halloween Festival in downtown Fairborn. Check out his gallery of photos here.