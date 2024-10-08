Morning Briefing: Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024

If you have thoughts or feedback on this newsletter or other news tips, please let me know at Kyle.Nagel@coxinc.com.

Introducing our Voter Guide for the November election

Today we’re introducing our Voter Guide to help you get more information about candidates and their stances on the issues.

• How to use it: Click here to visit the Voter Guide and use the dropdown menu to choose a race. Information submitted to us from all candidates will display. We’ve indicated if a candidate hasn’t yet submitted their responses.

• What you’ll get: Answers to questions about why they want the office, why they believe they’re the best choice, their priorities if elected and more.

• How to vote: Early voting starts today, and officials are reminding voters to be prepared to follow the rules. There have been changes to voter ID laws since the last presidential election, as well as controversial changes this year to rules surrounding use of drop boxes to return absentee ballots. Here’s what you need to know.

• Follow our election coverage: Find all of the stories, background and context you need for making your decisions at DaytonDailyNews.com/elections.

What to know today

• One big takeaway: In recent weeks, we looked into the performance by AES Ohio in restoring power after outages. Here are key takeaways from our investigation.

• Tip of the day: A home in the Dayton area that may be haunted will be featured in an episode of “Scariest House in America” on Friday at 9 p.m.

• Person to know today: Zach Morgan. The executive chef and general manager of Little Fish Brewing Company in Dayton found his love for the restaurant industry from his grandmother.

• Oddity of the day: Ohio Lottery’s Pick 4 game drew the number 6-9-9-4 once in the evening on Oct. 2 and those exact numbers again in the next draw for midday on Oct. 3.

• Quote of the day: “We’re the Would-Be Kings.” — Cincinnati Bengals offensive lineman Alex Cappa after the team’s 41-38 loss on Sunday that dropped them to 1-4 in a season that had lots of promise.

• Photo of the day: The biennial Spirit of Huffman Historic Home Tour happened in Dayton’s Huffman Historic Area on Friday and Saturday, and photographer Tom Gilliam was there. Click here for a gallery of photos.