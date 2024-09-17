Morning Briefing: Tuesday, September 17, 2024

If you have thoughts or feedback on this newsletter or other news tips, please let me know at Greg.Lynch@coxinc.com.

Want to read the digital version of the newspaper? Click here for our daily ePaper.

The newsletter should take about 3 minutes, 30 seconds to read.

***

Threats keep disrupting Springfield; festival canceled, more schools evacuated

Threats of violence have turned much of life in Springfield upside-down the past several days. Community celebrations have been canceled, government offices have been closed, hospitals have been locked down, colleges have moved classes online and parents of K-12 school children have marched back and forth to pick up their kids.

• No actual violence: Despite the multiple threats, no physical harm has happened.

• No arrests: There has been no announcement of arrests related to more than a dozen threats.

• CultureFest canceled: The annual celebration of diversity, arts and culture has been canceled due to safety concerns.

• School evacuations: The Springfield City School District evacuated both Simon Kenton and Kenwood Elementary schools Monday morning based on information received from the Springfield Police Division.

• What they are saying: “This is just ridiculous, it’s got to stop somewhere. I mean, the governments, the city officials, have got to do something about this,” said parent Kristen Karkan. “I’m pulling my kids out for the rest of the week at least, if not going homeschool for the rest of the year because this is just ... it makes me scared to have my kids at school at all ... Something has got to give.”

Gas prices fall for 7 straight weeks

Credit: Jim Noelker Credit: Jim Noelker

Gas prices nationally and locally have fallen for seven consecutive weeks and likely will continue to stay lower for the foreseeable future.

• National average: On Monday, the national average price of gasoline fell to $3.21 a gallon, down 22 cents from a month ago and 66 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

• Trending downward: Experts say the national average could fall below $3 per gallon as early as October for the first time since May 2021.

• Ohio gas prices: Ohio was the 14th state to see average gas prices fall below $3 per gallon last week. The average price was $2.92, down 51 cents from a month ago and 71 cents from a year ago.

• What is causing the drop? Low demand and falling oil costs are contributing to the dip in gas prices.

• What they’re saying: “I think prices will bounce up every couple weeks, as they tend to do in Ohio because of price cycling, but I do think that will probably stick to close to three bucks a gallon,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

What to know today

• One big takeaway: Dayton plans to redesign portions of the levees along Wolf Creek to provide ways for people to access the river and help connect more residents and neighborhoods to the regional trail system.

• Tip of the day: Dunkin’ is reopening in Kettering this week after temporarily closing in July for a branding remodel.

• Big move of the day: A sizable market-rate housing project proposed for the Wright Dunbar neighborhood has won over key stakeholder groups, and its planned development is moving forward.

• Person to know today: Jaron McKie. The 6-foot-3, 155-pound guard from St. Joseph’s Prep in Philadelphia announced his commitment to the Dayton Flyers on Saturday night.

• Photo of the day: Taste of the Oregon District took place this past weekend. Attendees sampled snack-size portions of signature dishes from Oregon District restaurants. Here is a taste of photos from photographer Tom Gilliam.