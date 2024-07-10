Morning Briefing: Wednesday, July 10, 2024

If you have thoughts or feedback on this newsletter or other news tips, please let me know at Greg.Lynch@coxinc.com.

Want to read the digital version of the newspaper? Click here for our daily ePaper.

The newsletter should take about 3 minutes, 31 seconds to read.

***

Ohio bill would limit drivers license suspensions for non-driving offenses

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

The Ohio General Assembly may move forward with a bill that would greatly limit using license suspensions as a form of punishment.

• Bill details: Under Senate Bill 37, driver’s license suspensions would be banned as an avenue of punishment for most drug abuse offenses, for the failure to pay court fines or fees and for truancy.

• Effects on child support: Ohioans in default on child support would have the chance to tell the courts that a suspended license would further hinder their ability to get up-to-date on their payments — further limiting how often the punishment could be handed down.

• What they are saying: Republican joint sponsor Sen. Louis Blessing, R-Colerain Twp., said: “Imagine a person is convicted of something that has nothing to do with driving, for example drug possession, and has their driver’s license suspended. Just like that, their ability to drive to work, take their child to school, go to a medical appointment, or pick up groceries has been severely diminished, if not completely vanished.”

• Next step: The bill was approved unanimously by the Ohio Senate in late May and now awaits its first committee hearing in the Ohio House.

Dayton seeks developer for old, stone Claridge Center next to McCook Field park

The city of Dayton is looking for someone to buy and redevelop the Claridge Center, a former rec facility in the McCook Field neighborhood. Efforts were made to turn the property into a drug treatment facility. Residents want something different.

• Current use: A food pantry operates out of the property, but the city will help it relocate if and when the building is sold. City staff says the food pantry uses the building about once a week. The park is still in use and features a small playground that the city plans to update.

• Future use: The city has issued a request for proposals for the facility. The city plans to sell the center in its current condition, and the facility needs significant renovations. The city wants to find the “highest and best use” for the center.

• What community members want: Some community members say they want the building to be reused in a way that is compatible with the neighborhood and they oppose a recent proposal to turn the center into a mental health counseling facility for children.

What to know today

• One big takeaway: A Clark County man was sentenced Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Dayton to 22 years in federal prison for creating child sexual assault material.

• Tip of the day: Tickets to Dayton Performing Arts Alliance performances go on sale soon.

• Quote of the day: “It helps teach responsibility, citizenship, leadership, and all the really great skills to develop into a role model and to also become a wonderful adult and human being.” -- Kiaya Spitler, Montgomery County Junior Fair superintendent on the benefit of kids participating in 4-H clubs.

• Stat of the day: 27 theme parks and 15 water parks. The number of properties now operated by Six Flags Entertainment Corporation after the recent merger of Six Flags and and Kings Island parent company Cedar Fair.

• Thing to do: For the first time in 10 years, WWE Monday Raw is bringing its professional wrestling show back to the Dayton area on Monday.

• Photo of the day: Nashville-based via Haleiwa, Hawaii rock/blues guitarist/singer Ron Artis II and his band played a free concert at Levitt Pavilion in downtown Dayton on Saturday as part of the venue’s summer concert series. Click here for more photos.