Morning Briefing: Wednesday, July 24, 2024

If you have thoughts or feedback on this newsletter or other news tips, please let me know at Greg.Lynch@coxinc.com.

Want to read the digital version of the newspaper? Click here for our daily ePaper.

The newsletter should take about 3 minutes, 15 seconds to read.

***

Vance campaign rally shows difference in policy decisions with Democrats

Credit: Marshall Gorby Credit: Marshall Gorby

Policy ideas matter in elections. Here is a look at some of the policy issues JD Vance listed as priorities during his speech Monday in Middletown.

• Energy policy: Vance brought back the “drill baby drill” chant from past elections in making a point about unleashing American energy instead of importing it from around the world.

• ‘Made in the USA’: Vance brought up that he didn’t trust plastic toys from China, let alone the drugs that America relies on China to supply to this country.

• Voter ID laws: Vance briefly brought up a general fear about voter fraud and the need for stricter voting security measures.

• Schools and politics: Vance claimed that the federal department of education is trying to lean into indoctrination at schools instead of teaching reading, writing and arithmetic.

• Context: We looked at each issue Vance addressed with more background in our reporting today.

Local, state, national Democratic delegates line up behind Harris

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Democratic delegates locally, across Ohio and across the nation are lining up behind Vice President Kamala Harris to replace President Joe Biden at the top of the Democratic ticket.

• Why it matters: Biden’s departure from the race left uncertainty about who would be at the top of the ticket, and the sooner that comes into focus, the sooner that candidate can campaign.

• Ohio Democratic Party: Ohio delegates to the Democratic National Convention met virtually Monday and voted “overwhelmingly” to pledge their votes to Harris.

• New energy: Local Biden delegate Desiree Tims said in part, “Kamala Harris’ nomination is energizing. It’s exciting. The energy is palpable, almost akin to Obama 2008.”

• Campaign volunteers: Lynne Donahue, a volunteer with the Greene County Democratic Party, said the day after Biden endorsed Harris to replace him on the ballot, “we had seven people volunteer … and say, ‘OK, sign me up, how can we get her elected?’”

What to know today

• One big takeaway: A federal judge has ordered a mental competency evaluation for a member of the Thug Riders Motorcycle Club accused of participating in organized crime. The order noted Brandon Wylee Fisher has short-term and long-term memory problems stemming from two gunshot wounds to his head.

• Quote of the day: “Our goal at the VA is to be able to tell the VA’s story ... We are the backbone of taking care of veterans for over a hundred years.” — Tanya Bradsher, VA deputy secretary, on building a Veterans Affairs history center in Dayton.

• Tip of the day: Dayton songwriter David Payne has a new album out, “Last Call at the Yellow Horse Saloon.” He shared all the details with us.

• Big move of the day: Italian restaurant Est! Est!! Est!!! has closed its doors at the Dayton Arcade, and Table 33 has announced it will move into the space.

• Person to know today: Joylynn Brown. The new Wright State athletic director has served a variety of roles at the university in recent years.

• Things to do: The United Irish of Dayton Celtic Festival returns to RiverScape MetroPark this weekend. How to go.

• Photo of the day: Reporter Natalie Jones recently took a look inside The Frost Factory, a boutique bar with boozy slushies, cocktails, shots and more, which is now open at Austin Landing. Click here to read her story and see more photos.