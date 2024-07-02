Morning Briefing: Wednesday, July 3, 2024

If you have thoughts or feedback on this newsletter or other news tips, please let me know at Greg.Lynch@coxinc.com.

County recorder’s financial issues include foreclosure on Dayton home

Montgomery County Recorder Stacey Benson-Taylor has faced a mortgage foreclosure, vehicle repossession case and wage garnishment in recent years as she manages a public office with a budget of more than $1 million.

• When was she hired? Benson-Taylor was hired at the recorder’s office in 2021 and appointed head of the office last year.

• Personal debt: In her time at the county office, Benson-Taylor faced personal debt issues totaling about $50,000, a Dayton Daily News investigation found.

• What Benson-Taylor is saying: “I used up my savings and was making ends meet, thinking I was going to be starting a new job soon,” she said. “And during that time, my mother passed away. There was just so much going on, and it took a big toll.”

• What does the Recorder’s office do? The Montgomery County Recorder’s Office oversees a $1.2 million budget. The office maintains property records and other documents.

• Up for election: Benson-Taylor, a Democrat, is running for election this fall against Republican challenger Lori Kennedy.

Quitclaim deed fraud victim wins her house back

Robin Mobley, of Trotwood, who said her property was taken from her through a fraudulent quitclaim deed transfer was awarded her house back in a Montgomery County court.

• What is a quitclaim deed? A quitclaim deed is a document often used by relatives to transfer ownership of a property. No money is involved in the transfer, and no title search is completed to verify ownership of the property.

• How is the fraud committed? A false signature of the owner is paired with a negligent or complicit notarization is recorded against the property.

• Judge’s ruling: Montgomery County Judge Elizabeth Ellis ruled that the quitclaim deed used to transfer the property from Mobley to Rush Plaza Corp., owned by Demetrius Rush, was “invalid” and “unenforceable.”

• What Mobley is saying: “I’m really just taking it all in,” Mobley told the Dayton Daily News. “In the beginning, I was fighting for my house. But later on, I felt like I was fighting for all of us.”

What to know today

• One big takeaway: A man was arrested during a standoff early Tuesday after he reportedly detonated an explosive device at Piqua High School, setting it on fire.

• Tip of the day: The Contemporary Dayton, Culture Works, Friends of the Dayton Arcade and The Hub Powered by PNC will present the “ARCADE ARTS + WELLNESS SUMMER SERIES” featuring four, free weekly sessions from July 12 through Sept. 6. The new program is “designed to foster holistic well-being through a fusion of art and wellness initiatives.”

• Person to know today: Ryan Johnson. The Springboro High School graduate will compete in the hammer throw at the World Athletic U20 Championships in Lima, Peru, in August.

• Quote of the day: “It was surreal ... To be able to spend that moment with family, friends, coaches, teammates, it was second to none. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. It was amazing.” — DaRon Holmes II after being selected with the No. 22 pick in the NBA Draft

• Stat of the day: Citizens Not Politicians dropped off more than 700,000 petition signatures to Republican Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose’s office in an effort to get a new political mapmaking system on Ohio’s ballot.

• Things to do: The city of Centerville is trying to highlight its new Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area and array of restaurants in the Uptown area with a new Uptown DORA Dash, which kicks off Thursday.

• Happening today: Entropy Brewing Co. in Miamisburg opens to the public at 4 p.m. today following a ribbon cutting ceremony starting at 3 p.m.

• Photo of the day: The Beach Boys brought their Endless Summer Gold Tour to Fraze Pavilion in Kettering. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER