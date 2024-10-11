Vintage Dayton: Oct. 11, 2024

Several unsolved homicides from 1900 to 1910 were attributed to the mysterious murderer called the “Dayton Strangler” or sometimes “Jack the Strangler.”

***

For this edition of Vintage Dayton, we went into the archives to unwind the story of what might be Dayton’s first serial killer.

• TODAY’S FEATURED STORY: The Dayton Strangler: A decade of terror in the early 1900s and a serial killer never identified

More on Dayton true crime history

• Dayton’s notorious ‘Christmas Killings’ of 1992: Map and timeline

• 25 banks in 2 years: Dayton’s prolific robbery ‘crime family’ of the 1970s

• The 1933 bank robbery that held a Greene County village captive

Did you know?

Here are a few great Dayton history facts we’ve learned from our stories:

• 40 years ago, Ronald Reagan called to space from Dayton

On a visit here in 1984, he called astronauts aboard the space shuttle Challenger.

• The iconic Dixie Twin Drive-In sign damaged by the remnants of Hurricane Helene had stood since 1957

Aside from regular maintenance, and replacement of the letterboards in 2019, the sign has remained the same through the years.

• The Dayton Daily News supplied the $200 to hold the first-ever Soap Box Derby

It happened in Dayton in 1933, staged by Myron E. “Scottie” Scott, a Dayton Daily News photographer.

• A grand mansion once sat on the site of the current Dayton Art Institute

When it was constructed, each pressed red brick came wrapped separately in tissue paper.

We want your help!

Do you have any requests or ideas that you would like to see us cover in this history newsletter?

What about cool old photos or stories of your own?

Let us know and we’ll include them in future newsletters.

Now that we’re a few weeks into the college football season, a reader asked for some history on best local connections to Ohio State through the years. We’ll do more on that soon, but for today we wanted to share the fascinating story of the man from Dayton who was the driving force behind the construction of Ohio Stadium.

• Click here for our story: Ohio Stadium wouldn’t exist without Thomas French. Here’s what to know about the Dayton native

And if you like what you’re getting each week in the Vintage Dayton newsletter, please consider subscribing to the Dayton Daily News for as little as 99 cents.

Thank you for reading.