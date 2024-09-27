Vintage Dayton: Sept. 27, 2024

But expansion was inevitable. In May 1815, Daniel C. Cooper, a Dayton surveyor, laid out the original outlots to the east, including the area that would become the Oregon District.

***

For this edition of Vintage Dayton, we went into the archives to learn more about how the Oregon District was founded and how it grew.

• TODAY’S FEATURED STORY: ‘That part of the city known as Oregon’: The early history of the Oregon District in Dayton

Did you know?

Here are a few great Dayton history facts we’ve learned from our stories:

• Dayton residents once predicted helicopters would be a main mode of travel in the city by 2000

That prediction came in 1962, when the Dayton Daily News asked residents and officials for their thoughts on what life would be like by the turn of the century.

• The Dayton Triangles pro football team had roots at the University of Dayton

The first game of what would become the NFL was played in Dayton between the Triangles and Columbus Panhandles on Oct. 3, 1920. The team largely started as the St. Mary’s Cadets before that.

• Wright State first opened as a branch campus of Miami University and Ohio State

It gained independent status on Oct. 1, 1967.

A reader told us they recently heard a story that one of the country’s most famous circus clowns was from Dayton. That’s true, and the story also has a darker side, which we told in a piece last year on Paul Jung.

• Click here for our story: Dayton’s circus clown tragedy: Paul Jung rose to national fame before his murder in New York

