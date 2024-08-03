Cincinnati Children’s expands care coordination to thousands more kids

“Humana Healthy Horizons in Ohio’s expertise in managing Medicaid care plans will help us meet the health care needs of children and families,” said Dr. Jeff Anderson, a pediatrician and chief population health officer at Cincinnati Children’s.

This new agreement with Humana adds about 10,000 children to the 117,000 that HealthVine serves through other Medicaid plans for a total of more than 127,000.

Accountable care organizations provide extra help managing chronic diseases and coordination between different doctors or members of their care team, according to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid.

Cincinnati Children’s developed HealthVine to work with community and hospital-based providers to coordinate care and support services for children and their families in Hamilton County as well as the counties of Adams, Brown, Butler, Clermont, Clinton, Highland and Warren.

HealthVine’s care managers also support high-risk children and adolescents with significant social and medical complexities.

“Through this new relationship, Humana Healthy Horizons can reach more members in Southwest Ohio and ensure the area’s children receive the best care possible,” said Kathie Mancini, president of Humana Healthy Horizons in Ohio.

Humana manages Medicaid benefits for nearly 1.3 million members nationally under the Humana Healthy Horizons brand.

Cincinnati Children’s is a nonprofit, comprehensive pediatric health system with 19,000 employees and more than 20 locations in Ohio and Kentucky.