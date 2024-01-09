Dayton Children’s adds more than a dozen new doctors, practitioners

“As we look at the changing landscape of pediatric primary care, we are innovating ways to ensure children have access to the best overall care,” said Dr. David Roer, lead pediatrician at Pediatric Associates of Dayton. “This is an exciting opportunity to maximize resources and relationships.”

Dayton Children’s will be integrating technology and digital resources in the Pediatric Associates of Dayton practice over the next few years, such as an electronic medical records system, the health system said.

“We are honored to team up with the amazing caregivers at Pediatric Associates of Dayton,” said Deborah Feldman, Dayton Children’s president and CEO. “Dr. Roer and his team have invested in our community and its families for decades. We know that together, we will be even stronger for our children.”

Dayton Children’s is expanding its reach in the primary care space, saying this move is part of its priority to create a new, more accessible and sustainable system of pediatric primary care.

Pediatric Associates of Dayton has three offices in the Dayton area, located in Beavercreek, Englewood and Kettering. Their 15 providers and 50 staff members serve thousands of children a year, Dayton Children’s said. The staff at these locations will continue to be employed by CareCloud Practice Management Corp., a practice management company owned by CareCloud, Inc. a health care technology company.

This move is Dayton Children’s latest in the primary care space. In October, Dayton Children’s announced a partnership with PriMED Physicians group, one that would allow both entities to remain independent while also improving upon the continuity of care for patients of both Dayton Children’s Hospital and PriMED.

That continuity of care was key as Dayton Children’s said that enhanced care would be achieved through each entity sharing technology and digital resources, such as electronic medical records, the businesses said in a release.

Dayton Children’s is one of 31 independent, freestanding children’s hospitals in the country, serving 20 counties in Ohio and eastern Indiana and caring for more than 320,000 children each year. PriMED Pediatrics has 22 pediatricians and 168 staff who provide primary care to 30,000 children in the Dayton region.

In November, Dayton Children’s also opened a pediatric health care center in Centerville, those hospital officials said it’s not meant to replace a family’s pediatrician. Kids Express Centerville, an on-demand pediatric health care option for children ages six weeks to 18 years, opened at 6044 Wilmington Pike in Sugarcreek Twp.

Dayton Children’s Hospital launched Kids Express in February 2019. This is the fifth of these pediatric health care locations in the region, joining sites in other higher-income suburbs — Beavercreek, Springboro, Mason and West Chester Twp.

In December, Dayton Children’s announced a partnership with Sunlight Village and CityWide Development Corporation for a joint pediatric care center and food market costing an estimated $8 million to be built in West Dayton. The exact location hasn’t been announced, but its expected to be constructed somewhere along Germantown Street.