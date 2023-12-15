Dayton Children’s plans large new facility at south campus, office on Far Hills

“Behavioral health is the crisis of this generation, and we are doing everything we can to meet that need,” said Debbie Feldman, president and CEO of Dayton Children’s. “This is another area in which families need services on a weekly or daily basis, so having locations close to home can help make the process easier and more convenient.”

Services at this 40,000-square-foot facility will include outpatient therapy, psychology/psychiatry, and an intensive outpatient/partial hospitalization program, also known as a day treatment program, Dayton Children’s said.

Dayton Children’s also announced it is building an outpatient care center projected to cost $11.8 million near the Kettering-Washington Township border. The center is expected to open spring 2025 at 5501 Far Hills Ave., just south of Rahn Road.

The 26,000-square-foot center will expand access to developmental rehab and speech therapy, along with services likes imaging, lab testing, and pediatric primary care office, Dayton Children’s said.

Dayton Children’s architect and contractor for both projects are Champlin Architects and Synergy Building Systems, respectively.

** Behavioral health facility: The south campus facility continues Dayton Children’s focus on addressing children’s mental wellbeing. The Dayton Children’s Beavercreek location expanded to add behavioral health services this fall, and a new $110 million behavioral health building is under construction at the Dayton main campus, scheduled to open in spring 2025.

Dayton Children’s south campus behavioral health facility will allow the current behavioral health services offered in Springboro on Remick Boulevard to relocate to the new site and expand, the hospital said.

** Outpatient care center: “Many of our patient families require weekly appointments with developmental rehab and therapy teams,” Feldman said. “This new location adds greater and more convenient access for families in Centerville, Washington Township and Kettering, adding to the five outpatient care centers we have in Troy, Huber Heights, Dayton, Beavercreek and Springboro. ”

Once this facility is open, imaging services at Dayton Children’s Kettering location will be moved to Centerville-Washington Township.

Dayton Children’s Hospital is one of 31 independent freestanding children’s hospitals in the country, and it is the Dayton region’s only hospital dedicated to children. Dayton Children’s serves 20 Ohio counties and eastern Indiana, and they care for more than 320,000 children each year.

Recent Dayton Children’s projects

Dayton Children’s has been expanding for the past decade.

** An eight-story $260 million patient tower opened in the center of the main campus in June 2017. In 2019, the hospital added a $16 million employee garage.

** In 2023, Dayton Children’s opened its $78 million, five-story specialty care center with outpatient clinic space.

** Dayton Children’s is currently building a $110 million behavioral health building on its main campus. It will increase behavioral health inpatient beds from 24 to 48 and bring behavioral health inpatient, outpatient, and crisis services together under one roof.

** The hospital is expanding community-based therapy options, recently opening a location in Beavercreek, with more planned in Huber Heights and Troy.

** In November, Dayton Children’s opened its fifth “Kids Express” pediatric health care center at 6044 Wilmington Pike in Sugarcreek Twp. These are lower-intensity medical offices located in affluent suburbs.

** In December, Dayton Children’s announced plans for an $8 million facility aimed at meeting the health needs of kids in West Dayton through a partnership with Sunlight Village and CityWide Development Corporation. The project targets groundbreaking in 2024 and opening in 2025, with two areas of focus — a market to provide health food options and a clinic for pediatric health needs.