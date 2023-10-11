Medical building to be built on Far Hills near Kettering-Washington Twp. border

A developer is working to construct a new medical office building in Washington Twp., a stone’s throw from the Kettering border.

Plans for the site at 5501 Far Hills Ave., just south of Rahn Road, show a two-story, 26,000-square-foot structure, between another medical office and a small strip center.

Construction is intended to start before the end of this year, with a projected finish date at the end of 2024, according to John Kopilchack, director of development for Synergy Building Systems.

“The Far Hills corridor is one of the most desired locations in the Dayton region as it is centrally located with easy access from I-675 to the south in addition to the fact that it is one of the most heavily traveled non-highway corridors in the entire region,” Kopilchack said. “We have been looking for development opportunities in this corridor for the past couple years and are excited for this potential project.”

A vacant 10,165-square-foot building formerly used as a Masonic Lodge will be demolished to make way for the medical office building’s construction, according to township officials.

The Washington Twp. Zoning Commission reviewed a rezoning request for the property Sept. 19 and voted 4-1 to recommend approval. Township trustees granted that approval Oct. 2.

Located at the northwest corner of Far Hills and Lamplighter Trail, the building won’t generate enough traffic for it to be an issue, according to Everett Schafer, managing member for Cincinnati Capital Partners 486, which purchased the 1.9-acre site for $560,000 in January 2022.

“Medical office as a use is one that is based on referrals and scheduled appointments, which allows for traffic to be spaced out and managed throughout the day as opposed to a concentration at any one point of the day,” Schafer said in an application submitted to the township. “We believe this lends itself to minimal impact to public infrastructure and surrounding properties.”

The half-mile of Far Hills Avenue immediately south of the site toward Centerville has seen other redevelopment recently, with construction of a United Dairy Farmers store, opening of All The Best Delicatessen, and ongoing construction of a Hanson Audio Video showroom.

The medical office use will have a positive impact on both public health and safety for the surrounding area and community, Schafer said.

“This will be achieved because the end result of this project will be expanded access to first class healthcare,” he said.