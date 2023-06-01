Developers open $12M Premier Health medical building on Brown Street

Explore New plan for health center near UD incorporates old church

“We’re committed in a very unique way to the growth of Dayton and to this region,” Riordan said.

The facility will have 48 jobs, including eight new ones created by the space. It will also house primary care and orthopedic physicians, laboratory services, counseling services, and comprehensive physical rehabilitation services available for the surrounding community. Premier Health will also have an employee health center there for UD’s nearly 2,700 employees, along with an after-hours clinic with evening and weekend hours for UD students.

Credit: Jim Noelker Credit: Jim Noelker

“This new hub for health services will offer more convenience and choices for both University of Dayton staff and the surrounding communities,” said Lainie Dean, chief strategy and business development officer at Premier Health.

The facility is the redeveloped site of the former South Park Methodist Church. UD purchased and removed a funeral home and apartment building on that portion of Brown Street several years ago, according to UD. Woodard Development and Crawford Hoying worked with the owner of the remaining vacant properties, including the old South Park Methodist Church and a former dentist’s office, to bring those properties into the development.

“It has been a long and winding road to today’s celebration,” said Eric F. Spina, UD president.

The conceptual design for the project was completed in July 2021, and it took into account community feedback that called for the developers to incorporate the former church into the design. Construction later began in December 2021 and finished in May of this year.

“Making a positive impact on the community is a top priority for the Woodard Develop and Crawford Hoying team in each of our developments. This facility will immediately provide that positive impact while preserving the character of the adjacent neighborhood,” said Jason Woodard, principal in Woodard Development.

Services that will be offered