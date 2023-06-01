Developers open $12M Premier Health medical building on Brown Street

A Premier Health medical office building near the University of Dayton will be the anchor tenant of the site of a redeveloped former church that was opened on Thursday.
The $12 million medical facility, created in partnership with developers Woodard Development and Crawford Hoying, is 47,160 square feet located between Sawmill and Stonemill roads on the west side of Brown Street near Patterson Homestead.
“It’s just another great investment in Dayton,” said Jeffrey Mims, Jr., mayor of Dayton.
“We have a mission at Premier Health, and it’s to improve the health of the communities we serve,” said Mike Riordan, president and CEO of Premier Health. He highlighted the partnership between Woodard Development and Crawford Hoying, as well as the partnership with UD, to bring this new facility to fruition.
“We’re committed in a very unique way to the growth of Dayton and to this region,” Riordan said.
The facility will have 48 jobs, including eight new ones created by the space. It will also house primary care and orthopedic physicians, laboratory services, counseling services, and comprehensive physical rehabilitation services available for the surrounding community. Premier Health will also have an employee health center there for UD’s nearly 2,700 employees, along with an after-hours clinic with evening and weekend hours for UD students.
“This new hub for health services will offer more convenience and choices for both University of Dayton staff and the surrounding communities,” said Lainie Dean, chief strategy and business development officer at Premier Health.
The facility is the redeveloped site of the former South Park Methodist Church. UD purchased and removed a funeral home and apartment building on that portion of Brown Street several years ago, according to UD. Woodard Development and Crawford Hoying worked with the owner of the remaining vacant properties, including the old South Park Methodist Church and a former dentist’s office, to bring those properties into the development.
“It has been a long and winding road to today’s celebration,” said Eric F. Spina, UD president.
The conceptual design for the project was completed in July 2021, and it took into account community feedback that called for the developers to incorporate the former church into the design. Construction later began in December 2021 and finished in May of this year.
“Making a positive impact on the community is a top priority for the Woodard Develop and Crawford Hoying team in each of our developments. This facility will immediately provide that positive impact while preserving the character of the adjacent neighborhood,” said Jason Woodard, principal in Woodard Development.
Services that will be offered
- Primary care physicians
- Orthopedic physicians, including sports medicine
- Imaging services
- Lab services provided by CompuNet Clinical Laboratories
- One stop for comprehensive rehabilitation services (sports medicine, occupational therapy, physical therapy, neuro-rehab, aquatic therapy and speech therapy)
- Counseling services provided by Samaritan Behavioral Health
