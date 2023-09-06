One of Dayton’s largest businesses buys two properties

Winsupply has purchased two additional properties near its Moraine campus.

The company purchased 3077 Kettering Blvd. for $730,000 on Aug. 29 and 3171 South Dixie Drive for $3.6 million on Aug. 30, according to Montgomery County Auditor’s Office records.

The purchase of the Kettering Boulevard site allows for future expansion opportunities for the Winsupply family of companies, company officials said today. Winsupply credits Matt Arnovitz from CBRE for assisting the sellers of that nearly 2.4-acre property.

Acquisition of the South Dixie Drive site allows Winsupply to immediately use the parking area between 3131 and the building on the 3171 site. That was a significant factor in considering the purchase of this property, officials said today.

Winsupply continues to enjoy “a great relationship” with its neighbor and current tenant, Euro Classics, and its leader, Dale Oakes, officials said.

“Dale runs a fantastic business and truly cares about his customers and his craft,” Bill Tolliver, Winsupply’s real estate services/in-house counsel, said in a release. “Winsupply is excited that Euro Classics signed a long-term lease and plans to remain in the facility for years to come.”

The company also credits Mark Fornes of Mark Fornes Realty for assisting in the purchase of the 5.3-acre site.

One of the Dayton area’s largest businesses, Winsupply is in the business of construction wholesaling, every day supplying thousands of different products to contractors and installers nationwide.

Winsupply has more than 8,000 employees nationwide, 400 of them at its Moraine campus.

Staff Writer Tom Gnau contributed to this report.