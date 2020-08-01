X

Today’s downtown Black Lives Matter protest postponed

A crowd gathers at Courthouse Square for a Black Lives Matter protest on June 6, 2020. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF
A crowd gathers at Courthouse Square for a Black Lives Matter protest on June 6, 2020. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF

Local News | 15 minutes ago
By Sarah Franks

A Black Lives Matter rally that was planned to take place today, Aug. 1, at 2 p.m. at Courthouse Square in downtown Dayton has been postponed.

Miami Valley Abolitionists, organizers of the “Dayton Isn’t Done” event, said they were moving the event to Sunday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. due to today’s forecast.

ExploreStrong storms to arrive this afternoon; damaging winds expected, tornado possible

Sunday’s event will still take place at Courthouse Square.

“We are the Miami Valley Abolitionists, and we’re asking you to come out and join us this Sunday,” the group posted to Facebook. “We will be meeting at Courthouse Square and deciding as a group what to do from there. We will have masks, water, and hand sanitizer along with art supplies and a megaphone so people can express themselves.”

The organization’s mission states: “Our group stands for the abolition of all institutions, groups, and structures that contribute to modern-day racial injustice, slavery, and systemic racism.”

ExploreMiami Valley trails get lots of love from National Geographic

© 2020 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.