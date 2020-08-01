Today’s downtown Black Lives Matter protest postponed

“We are the Miami Valley Abolitionists, and we’re asking you to come out and join us this Sunday,” the group posted to Facebook. “We will be meeting at Courthouse Square and deciding as a group what to do from there. We will have masks, water, and hand sanitizer along with art supplies and a megaphone so people can express themselves.”

The organization’s mission states: “Our group stands for the abolition of all institutions, groups, and structures that contribute to modern-day racial injustice, slavery, and systemic racism.”