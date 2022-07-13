Coroner’s office responds after body found in Great Miami River in Miamisburg

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office was called to the Great Miami River in Miamisburg after a body was reportedly found in the river.
A 911 caller reported a body was in the river around 10:53 a.m. in the 2000 block of Dayton Cincinnati Pike.
“I’m with the rowing team in Miamisburg,” the caller said. “We’re on the river and there is a body floating in the river,” according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center records.
The body appeared to be male and was stuck on debris and, the caller added.
Crews were working to remove the body from the river. It’s not clear how long it was in the water or where it entered the river.
We are working to learn more and will update this story as more information is available.
