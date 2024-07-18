BreakingNews
At least one dead after reported shooting in Dayton

23 minutes ago
At least one person is dead after a reported shooting Thursday afternoon in Dayton.

The Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center confirmed that the shooting was reported in the 900 block of Cleverly Road at 3:50 p.m.

Dispatchers said that two people had possibly been shot, and crews were on scene investigating at around 6:15 p.m.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office confirmed that an investigator was called to the scene.

We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.

This shooting is nearby to the scene of a fatal shooting on July 7, where a 33-year-old man was found dead on the front lawn of Residence Park Elementary School on Oakridge Drive.

