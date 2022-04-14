Beavercreek man sentenced to 18½ years for drug dealing, police chase

Police on May 4 raided the Beavercreek apartment and seized approximately 38 grams of cocaine, multiple amphetamine pills, several pills of pressed fentanyl, digital scales, multiple cellphones and nearly $6,000 cash.

Additionally, Fairborn police on March 19, 2019 searched an apartment used by Nolan that contained marijuana prepared for distribution along with $2,000 cash.

Nolan was either on bond for another pending felony or on probation when he committed each of these offenses, the release stated.

“Robert Nolan has demonstrated that he has no respect for the law or the law enforcement officers who protect our communities. The lengthy prison sentenced handed down by Judge (Adolfo) Tornichio reflects the danger that Nolan represents,” Prosecutor David Hayes stated.

Once Nolan is released from prison, he will be supervised by the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation & Correction Adult Parole Authority for at least two years and up to five years.