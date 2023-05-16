X

Cartel cash, 17 kilos of cocaine seized in Trotwood drug raid, officials say

Cash linked to a cartel and 17 kilograms of cocaine were seized Tuesday during a drug raid in Trotwood by the Miami Valley Bulk Smuggling Task Force.

The task force said an investigation led to the search in the 600 block of Coleridge Drive in coordination with the Regional Agencies Narcotics & Gun Enforcement task force.

Two people were arrested and booked into the Montgomery County Jail pending formal drug-related charges.

“Drug traffickers beware — our organized crime task force in the Miami Valley is not only watching, they’re probably a step ahead of you,” Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said. “Great work by Sheriff (Rob) Streck and his team to put these dealers behind bars.”

The Miami Valley Bulk Smuggling Task Force is made up of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Clark County Sheriff’s Office, Vandalia Police Department, Butler Twp. Police Department, Ohio State Highway Patrol, Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Homeland Security Investigations and Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

“This seizure is an excellent example of the positive results that occur when law enforcement agencies partner together,” said Special Agent in Charge of HSI Detroit Angie Salazar. “The removal of this amount of cocaine makes the community a safer place for us all.”

