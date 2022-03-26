Congressional candidate, former Kasich aide arrested for ‘stalking,’ drugs in Troy

A congressional candidate and former aide to former Ohio Gov. John Kasich was arrested early Wednesday morning after reportedly following a vehicle from Columbus to Troy.
Michael Christopher Neary, 28, was arraigned Wednesday on misdemeanor charges of menacing by stalking and possession of controlled substances, as well as a minor misdemeanor of possession of drug paraphernalia. He posted $3,000 bond on Friday and was released, court records show.
According to Miami County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Chris Bobb, dispatchers received a 911 call at 2:34 a.m. March 23 from a couple who said a vehicle, later found to be driven by Neary, had been following them since they left Columbus.
At times during the drive, the couple said they sped up, slowed down and at one point even pulled off the road, each time being followed by the suspect vehicle.
Dispatchers directed the couple to drive to the sheriff’s department in Troy, where police tried to stop the suspect. He came to a stop about three blocks from the office, the lieutenant said.
Asked why he was following the vehicle, Neary told deputies that he was stressed and feeling drained, and decided to go for a drive, Bobb said. Neary also said that he thought that he recognized the couple’s vehicle back in Columbus, and that he felt “drawn” to the Ohio registration on the back.
He told deputies that he was running for political office in Rhode Island, though he has a residence in Columbus, Bobb said.
On searching the vehicle, deputies found marijuana, a pipe and a grinder, as well as a half-empty bottle of alcohol. Bobb said that police took urine samples for an OVI test and sent them to the crime lab to be tested, but that results might take a month to return.
Neary is scheduled to be back in Miami County for a pretrial conference on April 21.
Neary is a Democratic congressional candidate in Rhode Island. According to the Providence Journal, Neary is in a crowded race to succeed Rep. Jim Langevin in Rhode Island’s Second Congressional District.
The paper reported the Rhode Island native previously worked as an aide to former Ohio Gov. John Kasich, also a former Republican presidential candidate, and has said that he was in the process of moving back to Rhode Island.