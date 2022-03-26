Congressional candidate, former Kasich aide arrested for ‘stalking,’ drugs in Troy

Asked why he was following the vehicle, Neary told deputies that he was stressed and feeling drained, and decided to go for a drive, Bobb said. Neary also said that he thought that he recognized the couple’s vehicle back in Columbus, and that he felt “drawn” to the Ohio registration on the back.

He told deputies that he was running for political office in Rhode Island, though he has a residence in Columbus, Bobb said.

On searching the vehicle, deputies found marijuana, a pipe and a grinder, as well as a half-empty bottle of alcohol. Bobb said that police took urine samples for an OVI test and sent them to the crime lab to be tested, but that results might take a month to return.

Neary is scheduled to be back in Miami County for a pretrial conference on April 21.

Neary is a Democratic congressional candidate in Rhode Island. According to the Providence Journal, Neary is in a crowded race to succeed Rep. Jim Langevin in Rhode Island’s Second Congressional District.

The paper reported the Rhode Island native previously worked as an aide to former Ohio Gov. John Kasich, also a former Republican presidential candidate, and has said that he was in the process of moving back to Rhode Island.