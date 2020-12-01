COVID-19 again postpones hearing in Kettering dumpster murder case

The Ross case isn’t the only case that has been continued due to COVID-19 concerns. Last month, a hearing in the case against Al Mutahan McLean and Amanda Hinze, the couple charged in 10-year-old Takoda Collins’ death, was continued after a police detective and prosecutor alerted the court that they couldn’t make the hearing because of coronavirus. The judge in the case said Hinze was also quarantined in the jail.

Also, multiple murder trials, including the one against Victor Santana, were set to be tried this year but have been continued until next year because of coronavirus concerns.

The Montgomery County Common Pleas courts have made adjustments due to the pandemic. A statement issued to attorneys “strongly reminds counsel to wear a mask at all times while in the Montgomery County Courts Building, whether in the public hallways, courtrooms, or judges’ chambers.”

Signs have been placed throughout the courthouse mandating that masks are worn and that social distancing take place.