COVID-19 postpones trial against area man accused of killing mother

Taylor Walter was due in court Tuesday for a murder trial in a case where he is accused of killing 60-year-old Donna Walter. She was found dead Feb. 12, 2020, inside her home in the 1300 block of Brookville Pyrmont Road in Perry Twp.

Authorities allege that Donna Walter was stabbed about 30 times with a kitchen knife. She was found after her sister asked a neighbor to check on her.