Dayton duo sentenced for using stolen identities to get loans, additional benefits

A Dayton pair accused of stealing personal information to apply for loans, unemployment benefits and more were sentenced to prison.
Myrtle Lynn “Mi Mi” Jackson, 38, was sentenced to four years in prison Tuesday, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office Southern District of Ohio. Jackson’s co-conspirator, 29-year-old Joshua Dylan “Jo Jo” Chapman, was sentenced to five years in prison on Dec. 6.
The duo reportedly stole personal information from occupied and unoccupied residences, vehicles and mailboxes. They also used stolen credit cards, debit cards and checks to get cash, drugs and other goods and services, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Jackson and Chapman then used that information to apply for personal and student loans, unemployment benefits, credit cards, debit cards and personal checking accounts.
The pair used the money to buy drugs, gambled, booked motel rooms and make purchases as Walmart, Dollar General, Kentucky Fried Chicken and Lee’s Famous Chicken, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
The identity and financial fraud scheme ran from May 28, 2019 to May 11 and was reportedly triggered by the Memorial Day tornadoes in 2019.
