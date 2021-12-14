Dayton duo sentenced for using stolen identities to get loans, additional benefits

Myrtle Lynn “Mi Mi” Jackson, 38, was sentenced to four years in prison Tuesday, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office Southern District of Ohio. Jackson’s co-conspirator, 29-year-old Joshua Dylan “Jo Jo” Chapman, was sentenced to five years in prison on Dec. 6.

Explore About 26 residents displaced by fire at Dayton apartment complex

The duo reportedly stole personal information from occupied and unoccupied residences, vehicles and mailboxes. They also used stolen credit cards, debit cards and checks to get cash, drugs and other goods and services, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.