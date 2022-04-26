Dayton man arrested on suspicion of setting fire to Miami County garage

The Miami County Sheriff’s Office announced that a Dayton man suspected of setting fire to his ex-girlfriend’s garage early this morning is in custody after he was stopped by Riverside police.
Tyler Steven Jordan Myers, 23, is in the Miami County Jail on charges of arson and breaking and entering.
In a release, the sheriff’s office said that at 12:46 a.m. this morning, deputies responded to the 6700 block of U.S. 40 in Bethel Township on a report of arson.
On arrival, a woman told police she had seen her ex-boyfriend, Myers, running out of the smoking garage, getting in his vehicle and fleeing.
Police made a broadcast to alert Montgomery County law enforcement agencies to be on the lookout for Myers as the Bethel Twp. Fire Department responded and extinguished the fire in the garage.
A short time after the broadcast, Riverside Police Department replied that they had stopped Myers, and Miami County deputies came to take him into custody.
Miami County Sheriff Dave Duchak ended the release by extending special thanks to the Bethel Twp. Fire Department and Riverside Police Department.
