dayton-daily-news logo
X

Dayton man indicted in sexual assault of teen girl

Terry Fields
Caption
Terry Fields

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Crime & Law
By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer
11 minutes ago

A 62-year-old man was indicted Monday in a Dayton sexual assault case involving a 17-year-old girl.

Terry Fields is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for six counts of sexual battery and two counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance.

ExploreRELATED: Dayton man, 62, charged with rape of teen girl

A teen told Dayton police that Fields, who was known to her, sexually assaulted her multiple times within the last year while she was 17, according to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court.

When police interviewed Fields, he gave investigators written permission to search his cellphone, where police found a video of the teen dancing in the nude, the document stated.

ExploreFormer Centerville HS custodian indicted for 3rd time in sexual battery case

Fields remains in the Montgomery County Jail, where he has been held since Nov. 18 arrest by Dayton police.

In Other News
1
Judge denies defense request in West Chester quadruple murder case
2
Woman indicted in overdose death of Riverside man
3
Oregon District mass shooting probe closed: Shooter fantasized about...
4
Kettering police investigate reported shooting at apartment complex
5
Defense for Singh wants prosecution, public left out of funding request

About the Author

ajc.com

Jen Balduf
Follow Jen Balduf on twitter
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top