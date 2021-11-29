Dayton man indicted in sexual assault of teen girl

A 62-year-old man was indicted Monday in a Dayton sexual assault case involving a 17-year-old girl.
Terry Fields is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for six counts of sexual battery and two counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance.
A teen told Dayton police that Fields, who was known to her, sexually assaulted her multiple times within the last year while she was 17, according to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court.
When police interviewed Fields, he gave investigators written permission to search his cellphone, where police found a video of the teen dancing in the nude, the document stated.
Fields remains in the Montgomery County Jail, where he has been held since Nov. 18 arrest by Dayton police.
