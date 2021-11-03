No charges for Dayton officer who shot woman trying to hit 911 caller with car

Legrand, 28, of Dayton drove off but called 911 at 10:50 p.m. to ask for help after she was shot in the arm. She was treated and released from a local hospital and booked into the Montgomery County Jail, police said.

Her young daughter was in the back seat of the car at the time of the shooting, but the car had tinted windows and the officer did not know she was there, Henderson said. The child was not hurt and was placed in a relative’s care.

Caption Damika L. Legrand. Photo courtesy Miami Valley Jails.

She has since pleaded guilty to aggravated assault in a bill of information and was sentenced Oct. 21 to up to five years of community control, Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records show.

A county grand jury on Wednesday ended its investigation into the shooting and has ignored it because there was no evidence of a crime.

Gundaker has been with the Dayton Police Department for more than two years, police said.