Englewood man indicted again; 3 women say he raped them in Dayton

Shawn T. Holmes, 39, is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for five counts of rape, six counts of kidnapping and one count of attempted rape.

In September 2020, Dayton police identified Holmes as a suspect in a “violent sexual assault” that took place in August on South Smithville Road and issued public pleas for information on his whereabouts. Holmes eventually was apprehended on Oct. 20 out of state. He was indicted Oct. 29, in that case for two counts for two counts of kidnapping, two counts of abduction and one count of gross sexual imposition.