Grand jury declines to indict man in shooting death of girlfriend’s mother

“About a minute and a half later, while crews were en route, that call was changed to someone has been shot at the scene,” Streck said during an Aug. 6 media briefing. “When we arrived we indeed did find that someone had been shot.”

Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office spokesman Greg Flannagan previously said the shooting would be taken as a grand jury investigation.

Court records stated that the incident began when Redd “was beating on” his girlfriend, and then both of their mothers arrived at their house.

Security camera footage showed Russell arrive at the home, holding a black handgun in her right hand and yelling to get inside. Russell finally was able to get inside, followed by Redd’s mother and another witness.

“Darnell was holding the door shut while he was still fighting with (his girlfriend),” the narrative stated. “Darnell moved away from the door during the incident and Charise entered the residence with a gun in her hand. … Charise and Darnell were pointing their guns at each other and Darnell fired three shots …”

Although Redd will not be charged in Russell’s death, he was charged with misdemeanor domestic violence in Montgomery County Municipal Court. He was accused of pushing his girlfriend and causing an injury to her forehead on Aug. 6, the day of the shooting.

During his Aug. 9 arraignment, he was granted release and ordered to not have contact with his girlfriend as a condition of his bond. He is next scheduled to appear Sept. 28 for a pretrial hearing.