Man indicted after reportedly shooting into Dayton house over $20 debt

He is scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday.

Belton is accused of breaking windows and firing shots into a house in the first block of South Trenton Street over a $20 debt on Aug. 27. One of the occupants was shot during the incident.

The victim claimed Belton stuck his head and body through a broken window and threatened to kill him, according to Dayton Municipal Court records.

The victim reportedly heard shots being fired through the front door after Belton stepped back.

“(The man) said he felt a ‘burning’ sensation in his back and believed he was shot by Belton,” an affidavit read.

The gunshot wound was a minor injury, Dayton police Sgt. Gordon Cairns said previously.

Police received the suspect’s description and identity and learned he lived in an apartment nearby.

Officers and SWAT members responded and attempted to call Belton out of the apartment using loudspeakers and sirens, but he did not respond, Cairns said.

Family members left the apartment and confirmed Belton was inside, according to police.

A few hours later police received an arrest warrant and broke the apartment’s windows, firing pepper balls inside. Cairns said.

Belton then came out and surrendered to police.

No injuries were reported in the standoff.

“This is a person who for whatever reason decided to use violence to settle this debt, to settle this problem, and ultimately it led to, again, a lot of police resources, it led to potentially a person dying, who could have died from senseless violence,” Cairns said.