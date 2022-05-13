Man indicted in hammer attack during ‘dispute over bicycles’ in Dayton

George Edward Green of Dayton is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for two counts of felonious assault.

Police responded around noon May 6 to the 2200 block of East Fifth Street. A man who called 911 told police that he was hit with a hammer around his head and body. The suspect, identified as Green, fled in a green Cadillac and the victim was treated at Miami Valley Hospital, according to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court.