Man indicted on murder charges in March house fire in Trotwood

A 29-year-old man has been indicted Monday on accusations of causing a death and a fire/explosion around March 11 in a neighborhood residence.
Savon Anthony Davis was indicted in the Montgomery County Common Pleas Court on four counts of murder, two counts each of aggravated burglary and felonious assault, as well as single counts of aggravated arson and having weapons while under disability. Each of the charges except for arson and having weapons under disability also had a three-year firearm specification.
Davis was arraigned on similar charges in Montgomery County Municipal Court Western Division and pleaded not guilty to all 10 charges earlier this month, court documents revealed.
The accusation came from the death of a man identified as Jaykwan D. Hardy from a fire around March 11 at a residence in the 5300 block of Gardendale Avenue in Trotwood, according to municipal court documents.
Back in March, we reported Trotwood firefighters found Hardy and multiple dogs inside the house, and that Trotwood police were investigating the house fire as a homicide.
Davis was arrested May 11 during a traffic stop on Salem Avenue.
He is currently in custody and his arraignment date is May 25.
