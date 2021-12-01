dayton-daily-news logo
Man sentenced to 7 years for selling drugs in deadly OD in Greene County

Credit: Greene County Prosecutor's Office

By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer
5 minutes ago

A 31-year-old man was sentenced Wednesday to seven years in prison for selling drugs that led to a Xenia Twp. woman’s June 2018 overdose death.

Christopher R. Jones pleaded guilty to one count of involuntary manslaughter before his sentencing Wednesday in Greene County Common Pleas Court.

Greene County Sheriff’s deputies responded June 20, 2018, to the 1900 block of Hock Road where they found a woman, later identified as Bethany Scott, unresponsive with drug paraphernalia nearby. Crews immediately provided medical assistance and she was taken to Greene Memorial Hospital and then transferred to Kettering Medical Center, where she died two days later, according to a release from Greene County Prosecutor David Hayes.

Detectives found Facebook messages showing evidence that Jones sold drugs to Scott the day she suffered the overdose, Hayes said.

“Drug dealers do not care what they sell or what happens to the people they sell to,” Hayes said. “The struggle of addiction exposes many people in our society to what, essentially, amounts to Russian roulette. Christopher Jones deserves to be behind bars.”

