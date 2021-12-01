Man sentenced to 7 years for selling drugs in deadly OD in Greene County

Christopher R. Jones pleaded guilty to one count of involuntary manslaughter before his sentencing Wednesday in Greene County Common Pleas Court.

Greene County Sheriff’s deputies responded June 20, 2018, to the 1900 block of Hock Road where they found a woman, later identified as Bethany Scott, unresponsive with drug paraphernalia nearby. Crews immediately provided medical assistance and she was taken to Greene Memorial Hospital and then transferred to Kettering Medical Center, where she died two days later, according to a release from Greene County Prosecutor David Hayes.