Man sentenced to at least 3 years for hitting Dayton officer with ATV

Trammell reportedly stalled the engine, but restarted and reversed the ATV as police approached. Trammell hit a vehicle behind and an officer tried to grab him, but Trammell drove forward and dragged the office several feet, according to the prosecutor’s office.

Officers deployed a police K9, who bit Trammell, and also used a Taser before taking Trammell into custody.

The officer, Jamie Luckoski, needed multiple stitches to close a laceration in his leg, according to the prosecutor’s office.

The prosecution sought a “substantial” sentencing, writing Trammell faced a mandatory sentence for three to 11 years for the felonious assault of a peace officer conviction as well an additional nine months to three years for the two failure to comply convictions, according to court documents.

They also argued Trammell’s conduct is “part of a broader problem in Dayton.”

“Reckless driving has been described as a plague across Ohio, especially in Dayton,” read a sentencing memo. “This reckless driving was the reason for the initial traffic stop and Officer Luckoski observed not only a group of ATVs that were not street legal driving on the road, but also observed them popping wheelies and driving recklessly prior to the traffic stop.”

The defense sought the minimum sentence for the felonious assault conviction and probation for the others.

Trammell’s defense wrote his actions are “without excuse,” but noted he did not intend to hurt the officer and that he panicked.

They added he has been on electronic home detention for over a year and hasn’t violated any of the terms and conditions.

“During that time, he has thought a lot about the day in question,” the defense wrote. “He wishes he could relive that day. He never would hurt the police officer. He would change so much.”