Man sentenced to jail, probation in Dayton stabbing during fight over his mother

A Dayton man accused of a stabbing in a fight about whether he was being disrespectful to his mother has been sentenced after pleading guilty earlier this year.

Deomontay Hawes, 31, was sentenced Oct. 10 by Judge Timothy O’Connell to 30 days in jail and up to 5 years of probation on one felonious assault charge.

Hawes was originally indicted on two counts of felonious assault, and the second count of felonious assault was dismissed as part of a plea agreement, court documents said.

The charges stem from an incident early May 11, when Dayton Police Lt. Steven Bauer said 11 officers were dispatched to the 2600 block of Riverside Drive.

Officers found a 47-year-old man with multiple stab wounds, who was taken to Miami Valley Hospital in non-life-threatening condition. Hawes had a cut to his hand and was taken to a different hospital before being booked into the Montgomery County Jail, Bauer said.

Law enforcement said that the stabbing began as an argument between Hawes and his mother at the older man’s apartment, according to an affidavit filed in the Dayton Municipal Court.

The older man said he got upset because Hawes was being disrespectful to his mother, though Hawes said that the older man had just taken the arguing the wrong way, the affidavit said.

Explore Dayton man sentenced to life in prison for 2021 shooting death

The older man told police that Hawes pulled out a knife and threatened him, leading to a fight where the older man suffered a deep cut on his chest and left forearm before Hawes and his mother both left, according to court documents.

Hawes said he cut his finger during the fight when a knife in a holster on his hip fell off and he tried to pick it up.

Hawes is currently in the Montgomery County Jail.