More than $150K awarded to victims of former local attorney accused of stealing $2M

“Former clients of former attorney Brian M. Wiggins were reimbursed a total of $154,175 as a result of Wiggins’ theft of client funds. Wiggins resigned from the practice of law in Ohio, with discipline pending, in April 2021,” an article on Court News Ohio says. Court News Ohio is a service of the Office of Public Information of the Supreme Court of Ohio.

The Board of Commissioners of the Lawyers’ Fund for Client Protection voted to award the money earlier this month, according to the website. The money is from registration fees paid by Ohio lawyers.