Series of vehicle fires under investigation in Dayton

All of the fires were in the area of Bridge Street and W. Riverview Avenue, and all were set early in the morning.

French said that all of the fires were intentionally set, and no injuries have been reported.

The first two incidents were reported early Wednesday, Nov. 19, first in the 1000 block of Bridge Street at 3:03 a.m. then in the 2800 block of W. Riverview Avenue at 4:41 a.m. Fires were reported again Friday morning, first at 1:27 a.m. in the 1400 block of Lexington Avenue and then at 3:40 a.m. at the same location on Bridge Street.

French said that they had no information that connected the car fires to an improvised explosive device which exploded in the first block of Gilbert Avenue Nov. 20 around 10:45 p.m., damaging a vehicle.

The assistant chief asked anyone with information on the car fires to contact investigators at 937-333-TIPS or Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP.