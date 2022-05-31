Trotwood man sentenced in crash that killed Dayton mother, 2 teens

A Trotwood man will spend nearly a quarter-century in prison for a 2020 crash that killed a woman and two teens and also injured a 3-year-old boy.
Antonion K. Ward II, 20, was sentenced Tuesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court to 24 years in prison after a jury found him guilty last month of three counts of aggravated vehicular homicide.
Credit: Montgomery County Jail
Ward was driving a 2017 Chevrolet Cruze the night of July 15, 2020, that ran a red light while headed south on Olive Road at Little Richmond Road in Trotwood. The car hit a Mazda CX-9 driven by 35-year-old Leah Smith of Dayton, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
Both cars went off the road, overturned and hit multiple trees, according to a crash report. The Cruze also caught fire.
Smith was killed in the crash, as well as two of Ward’s passengers — 18-year-olds Michael Stephens of Trotwood, and Elgin Wilson IV of Dayton.
Smith’s 3-year-old son suffered minor injuries in the crash, and Ward was taken to a local hospital with suspected serious injuries, according to the crash report.
