Trotwood man sentenced in crash that killed Dayton mother, 2 teens

Ward was driving a 2017 Chevrolet Cruze the night of July 15, 2020, that ran a red light while headed south on Olive Road at Little Richmond Road in Trotwood. The car hit a Mazda CX-9 driven by 35-year-old Leah Smith of Dayton, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Both cars went off the road, overturned and hit multiple trees, according to a crash report. The Cruze also caught fire.