Trotwood man sentenced to probation for burning garage, trying to burn house

30 minutes ago
A Trotwood man was sentenced to probation after he pleaded guilty to charges for allegedly burning down a detached garage and trying to set fire to a house.

Montgomery County Common Pleas Court Judge Mary E. Montgomery sentenced Jeffery Mullins, 38, to up to five years of probation for one felony count and one misdemeanor count of arson. As a condition of the probation, he will be banned from entering any abandoned or vacant properties.

He was also found as an arson offender and will have to register with the local sheriff’s office where he lives every year for the rest of his life.

On June 4, Mullins reportedly admitted to police during a “consensual transport” that he burned down a garage in the 100 block of Penrod Avenue, according to court documents filed in the Montgomery County Municipal Court - Western Division in Trotwood.

Court documents also said that he admitted he entered the house, broke various items and tried to burn the home down with debris from inside.

“Jeffery advised that he takes full responsibility and also admitted both acts to the owner of the property,” the affidavit said.

