Dayton Business NL LiveIntent Testing Page

I’ve enjoyed watching Mile Two grow over the years, from a small but scrappy defense contractor to a downtown Dayton mainstay providing object lessons in how to steadily grow your business.

Dayton’s Mile Two wins ‘massive’ $22M DOD digital transformation contract

Credit: JIM NOELKER Credit: JIM NOELKER

This was a big win for Mile Two.

This week, Mile Two announced that it has been awarded a $22 million General Services Administration contract to support military digital transformation efforts.

Bottom line: “This is a massive team win for Mile Two and another step in Mile Two’s maturation as an organization,” Mile Two President Jeff Graley said. “Equally important is that we’ll be helping the DoD (Department of Defense) and the Air Force to be faster and better in supporting some of our critical national security needs.”

Drones near military bases are a concern, consultant tells Wright-Patt council

The Wright Patterson Council of Governments hired a consultant last year to guide it on principles governing development and lawmaking near Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

Among the issues communities need to be aware of: Drone use, that consultant told the council this week.

Cause for concern: The use of drones near Wright-Patterson can be a concern for any community close to the base, consultants told the council.

Elite pro tennis tourney picks Warren County over Charlotte for next 25 years

On Tuesday, the Western & Southern tournament released a video featuring tennis legend Novak Djokovic and rising star Coco Gauff, the 2023 women’s singles champion, that gave the region a huge lift.

“Your wonderful tournament is staying in Cincinnati,” Djokovic said, adding he hopes to win a fourth Rookwood Trophy in 2024.

Bottom line: Warren County Commissioner David Young said the tournament will stay in Warren County, and a major reason is that Ohio, Warren County and Mason were able to match the $130 million that Charlotte, N.C. was asked to contribute if the tournament moved.

Young said the state and county will contribute $50 million each, while the city of Mason will contribute $30 million for the tournament. The agreement is for 25 years.

Sheetz faces continued opposition ahead of Centerville City Council decision

Credit: Bill Lackey Credit: Bill Lackey

A decision on whether a 24/7 Sheetz convenience store and gas station will be allowed is still nearly two weeks away, as residents turned out to a Centerville City Council meeting Monday to voice opposition to the project, Reporter Eric Schwartzberg told us this week.

Centerville Planning Commission in August approved a site plan to allow for the construction of a 6,139-square-foot store on 3.7 acres, where Elsa’s Mexican restaurant has been in business for 42 years. That decision led the retirement community Bethany Lutheran Village, Epiphany Lutheran Church and Centerville resident Regis Lekan to file separate bids to stop it from being built.

Opposition: Ann Baines, a 5-year resident of Bethany Village, said “gas stations were not part of the decision-making process,” when she and her husband chose their home.

“UDF and Shell just down the street provide easy access for drivers and a Sheetz gas station will be built where the current Route 725-Ethan Allen does business (in Washington Twp.),” she said. “To count all the current gas stations in Centerville and the neighboring townships, you will need all your fingers and toes.”

Clopay opens doors on $30M Troy expansion, adding 54 jobs

Credit: Credit:

Garage door manufacturer Clopay Corp. will invest $30 million into a 100,000-square-foor expansion at its Troy manufacturing facility, adding at least 54 jobs to the site, the company announced Wednesday with the Dayton Development Coalition and JobsOhio, the state’s private development arm.

Why it matters: The company already operates on a 1.23 million-square-foot site locally with some 1,500 workers.

Business update

The news broke late Thursday: Developer Larry Dillin is investing in downtown Xenia.

Dillin LLC, a Springboro development company, said it has purchased a 2.33 acre parcel with a 34,788 square-foot retail building in Xenia.

This is an effort to renew a 15.5-acre area at the cross streets of Main and King, Dillin said in a statement.

“We’ve been working on this project for a few years now,” Dillin said in his statement. “Xenia is a great community. We are excited to be a part of bringing this specific site back to life with renewed energy and fresh look, which this city and the community deserve.”

Sandusky-based Civista Bank financed the acquisition including the planned $2.5 million of improvements to the building facade and other improvements.

“Building design plans are out for final bid,” said Aaron Horn, who is leading the project for Dillin. “We are projected to begin renovations before the end of this year, weather permitting. We are working with both existing and potential new tenants to get started.”

New tenants for the building have not been announced, but Dillin believes the Acapulco restaurant, Comfort Dental and Barr’s Pharmacy will continue leasing there.

Dillin, you may know, helped bring businesses to Austin Landing in Miami Twp. Stay tuned.

