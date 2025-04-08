Where to find the Easter Bunny in the Dayton region

When: March 21-April 19

Location: 2727 Fairfield Commons, Beavercreek

More info: The Easter Bunny will be visiting the Mall at Fairfield Commons select days through Easter. Walk-ins are accepted, but those who reserve their spot online will receive a complimentary gift.

When: March 28-April 19

Location: 2700 Miamisburg Centerville Road, Dayton

More info: The Easter Bunny will be available for photo opportunities at the Dayton Mall select hours everyday through Easter. Children will receive a small gift during their visit. Walk-ins are accepted, but reservations are preferred.

When: 9:30-11:30 a.m. April 12

Location: 4242 Clyo Road, Dayton

More info: The Five Season Family Sports club will host a brunch featuring an Easter Egg hunt and visit from the Easter Bunny April 12. Guests can sign up for the brunch on the club’s app. This will be one of the last events at the facility before its closure April 21.

When: April 12, 13, 18 and 19

Location: 16 E. South St., Lebanon

More info: The Lebanon, Mason and Monroe Railroad will host a special train ride to celebrate Easter. During the trip, guests will stop at the Bunny Patch and gather Easter Eggs. The Easter Bunny will also make his way through the train and take photos with guests. The train will depart at 10 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. each day.

When: 10:30 a.m. April 12. Guests are recommended to arrive by 10:15. a.m. Easter Bunny arrives at 9:45 a.m.

Location: Centennial Park, 321 Union Blvd., Englewood

More info: Guests are recommended to bring their baskets and arrive early to Englewood’s Easter Egg hunt April 12. The Easter Bunny will arrive to the event on a fire truck. There will be no rain date.

When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. April 12 and April 19

Location: 987 E. Ash St., Suite 169, Piqua

More info: Guests will be able to get professional photos with the Easter Bunny April 12 and 19 at the Piqua Center. These pictures will be captured by Teach-Tech Production and delivered via email.

When: 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. April 13

Location: 1984 Lower Bellbrook Road, Xenia

More info: For those looking to get a picture of their furry companion with the Easter Bunny, Francis Kennels will be hosting a photo opportunity April 13. Pet owners can reserve their spot online. All proceeds from the event will go towards the Francis Kennels Rescue.

When: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. April 13

Location: Pinspiration Dayton, 6116 Wilmington Pike, Sugarcreek Township

More info: The Easter Bunny will visit craft studio Pinspiration Dayton and bring along his fuzzy friends. Guests will be able to meet the live bunnies and take a photo with the Easter Bunny. There will also be crafts for children. The first 30 guests will receive a goodie bag.

When: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. April 13

Location: Center Court of the Greene Town Center: 4452 Buckeye Lane, Beavercreek

More info: Families will be able to grab a donut, visit the Easter Bunny and make a special craft at the Greene’s Brunch with the Easter Bunny event. This activity is for children age 10 and younger and the first 75 kids in attendance will receive a goodie bag. Food and drink will be available while supplies last.

INCLUDE YOUR EVENT

Don’t see your group’s event on the list? Email alex.cutler@coxinc.com to get it added.