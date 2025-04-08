Where to find the Easter Bunny in the Dayton region

One of the most iconic aspects of the Easter holiday is taking a photo with a costumed bunny.
The popular rabbit will be visiting businesses throughout the Dayton area, and here is a guide to some of those
🐰Mall at Fairfield Commons
When: March 21-April 19
Location: 2727 Fairfield Commons, Beavercreek
More info: The Easter Bunny will be visiting the Mall at Fairfield Commons select days through Easter. Walk-ins are accepted, but those who reserve their spot online will receive a complimentary gift.
🐰Dayton Mall
When: March 28-April 19
Location: 2700 Miamisburg Centerville Road, Dayton
More info: The Easter Bunny will be available for photo opportunities at the Dayton Mall select hours everyday through Easter. Children will receive a small gift during their visit. Walk-ins are accepted, but reservations are preferred.
🐰Five Seasons Family Sports Club
When: 9:30-11:30 a.m. April 12
Location: 4242 Clyo Road, Dayton
More info: The Five Season Family Sports club will host a brunch featuring an Easter Egg hunt and visit from the Easter Bunny April 12. Guests can sign up for the brunch on the club’s app. This will be one of the last events at the facility before its closure April 21.
🐰Easter Bunny Express
When: April 12, 13, 18 and 19
Location: 16 E. South St., Lebanon
More info: The Lebanon, Mason and Monroe Railroad will host a special train ride to celebrate Easter. During the trip, guests will stop at the Bunny Patch and gather Easter Eggs. The Easter Bunny will also make his way through the train and take photos with guests. The train will depart at 10 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. each day.
🐰Englewood Easter Egg Hunt
When: 10:30 a.m. April 12. Guests are recommended to arrive by 10:15. a.m. Easter Bunny arrives at 9:45 a.m.
Location: Centennial Park, 321 Union Blvd., Englewood
More info: Guests are recommended to bring their baskets and arrive early to Englewood’s Easter Egg hunt April 12. The Easter Bunny will arrive to the event on a fire truck. There will be no rain date.
🐰Piqua Center
When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. April 12 and April 19
Location: 987 E. Ash St., Suite 169, Piqua
More info: Guests will be able to get professional photos with the Easter Bunny April 12 and 19 at the Piqua Center. These pictures will be captured by Teach-Tech Production and delivered via email.
🐰Francis Kennels
When: 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. April 13
Location: 1984 Lower Bellbrook Road, Xenia
More info: For those looking to get a picture of their furry companion with the Easter Bunny, Francis Kennels will be hosting a photo opportunity April 13. Pet owners can reserve their spot online. All proceeds from the event will go towards the Francis Kennels Rescue.
🐰Photos with the Easter Bunny and Live Bunnies
When: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. April 13
Location: Pinspiration Dayton, 6116 Wilmington Pike, Sugarcreek Township
More info: The Easter Bunny will visit craft studio Pinspiration Dayton and bring along his fuzzy friends. Guests will be able to meet the live bunnies and take a photo with the Easter Bunny. There will also be crafts for children. The first 30 guests will receive a goodie bag.
🐰Brunch with the Easter Bunny
When: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. April 13
Location: Center Court of the Greene Town Center: 4452 Buckeye Lane, Beavercreek
More info: Families will be able to grab a donut, visit the Easter Bunny and make a special craft at the Greene’s Brunch with the Easter Bunny event. This activity is for children age 10 and younger and the first 75 kids in attendance will receive a goodie bag. Food and drink will be available while supplies last.
