Dayton-area business owners, chefs recognized at Ohio Restaurant & Hospitality Alliance Industry Awards

The Industry Awards featured 23 winners from across the state, including 11 that were selected by public vote.

Chef of the Year

Credit: Thomas Dubanowich Credit: Thomas Dubanowich

Executive Chef Joel Hemmelgarn of 17 West in New Bremen was selected as Chef of the Year.

Hemmelgarn received multiple nominations and was selected by public vote.

Those who voted highlighted his impact on the region’s dining scene, noting that “Chef Joel” has created many new and innovative menu offerings that have positively impacted the overall 17 West dining experience.

“With his leadership in and out of the kitchen, Chef Joel Hemmelgarn represents the very best of Ohio’s culinary talent and embodies the passion and excellence that our Chef of the Year award was created to honor,” Barker said. “His commitment to quality and community have made 17 West a true destination for guests seeking memorable meals and experiences, while his dedication to mentoring future chefs demonstrates a deep investment in the future of our industry.”

Hemmelgarn is a graduate of Sinclair Community College with degrees in hospitality management and culinary arts. He spent 10 years at NCR Country Club in Moraine as the lead line cook before serving a decade as the culinary director for Ohio Living in Monroe.

Hemmelgarn has led the 17 West team for the last 10 years.

“I am both honored and humbled to have earned this award, but the accomplishments it recognizes belong as much to the staff of 17 West as they do to me,” Hemmelgarn said. “From the front door to the back door, everyone has played a part in this achievement.”

17 West, located at 17 W. Monroe St., is a bistro featuring an upscale menu of unique and traditional dishes, desserts, wines and cocktails. Favorites include the Citrus Soy Salmon, USDA Prime Beef selections, Garden Alfredo and the 17 West Signature Salad.

Hemmelgarn has been successful in introducing seasonal items each month that are available only for a limited time.

The restaurant, which opened in April 2015, offers a mix of modern sophistication and rustic charm with a casual atmosphere.

Rising Star

Credit: Contributed Photo Credit: Contributed Photo

In addition to the awards voted on by the public, Wilson Reiser, owner and CEO of Winans Chocolate & Coffee, was selected as a Rising Star by a committee of ORHA staff and board of directors.

“Wilson Reiser exemplifies what our Rising Star award is all about: honoring the next generation of leaders who respect tradition while driving innovation,” Barker said.

Winans Chocolate & Coffee was founded in Piqua in 1961 by Reiser’s grandfather, Max Winans, and Max’s brother, Dick. Reiser’s parents bought the company from his grandfather in 1993.

“By the time I was 2 or 3 years old, I would run lunch over to my dad and steal candy while I was there,” Reiser previously told this news outlet. “It was very integrated in my childhood.”

What started with lunch runs when he was barely out of diapers eventually became a regular full-time gig for Reiser.

At the age of 12, Reiser was doing deliveries, working in the chocolate factory and training as a barista to prepare the newly added coffee offerings. At 16, he travelled to Seattle, Wash. to be formally trained as a coffee roaster.

“I worked in our stores and roasted coffee all through high school,” Reiser said. “We even spent time visiting Central and South America to go to coffee farms.”

After graduating from college in Montana with a political science degree, Reiser returned to Ohio to attend law school at Ohio State. His plan was to practice law but with the coronavirus pandemic, Reiser knew he needed to step up and help his family.

“In July of 2020, I joined the family business full time,” Reiser said. “I enjoyed practicing law and my colleagues but I wasn’t in love with what I was doing.”

Reiser worked side by side with his parents until the couple decided to take a step back in 2022.

“From learning every role in the family business to guiding Winans Coffee & Chocolate through the challenges of the pandemic and into continued growth, Wilson’s leadership, creativity and commitment to quality helps ensure Ohio’s restaurant and hospitality industry remains strong for generations to come,” Barker said.

ORHA Ambassador

The committee also selected Liz Valenti, chef and co-owner of Wheat Penny Oven & Bar, as an ORHA Ambassador.

“From her deep culinary roots and decades of experience to her tireless commitment to mentoring others and strengthening the Dayton restaurant community, Liz Valenti truly embodies the spirit of hospitality and leadership that our Ambassador of the Year award represents,” Barker said. “Liz is a passionate advocate for our industry through her service on the ORHA Board, leadership at Meadowlark and Wheat Penny Oven & Bar and dedication to bringing people together for Ohio’s restaurant and hospitality community.”

Valenti grew up in Chicago in a big extended Italian family.

“My mother, grandmother and aunts were incredible cooks who taught me to cook with love and integrity,” Valenti previously told this news outlet.

She attended college in Iowa and decided to move to San Francisco, Calif. in her early twenties.

“I went to the California Culinary Academy there, and got to work in some pretty high-profile kitchens,” Valenti said. “When I moved back to Chicago, I ended up getting an accounting degree at Northwestern.”

She recalled a friend, who was a caterer, asking for her help with bookkeeping.

“On an afternoon while I was in her office, her chef quit on the spot. I tied on an apron and started helping,” Valenti said. “I never went back to accounting.”

A few weeks later, they auditioned and got a contract to provide a family meal, five days a week, to 125 staff members at Oprah Winfrey’s Harpo Studios.

“I remember calling (Elizabeth) Wiley, who had recently opened Meadowlark, and asking her, ‘Do you have a good recipe for tomato soup? Miss Winfrey wants me to make jerk chicken, didn’t you do that dish in Key West?’ It was scary but exhilarating, getting back into cooking full-time,” Valenti said.

When the show went off the air, Valenti said Wiley called and told her to move to Dayton.

“When I got here, we thought we’d open a catering company, because of my previous experience,” Valenti said. “The first job we did, the client must have emailed us 100 times. We realized catering involved a lot of hand-holding, and that we wanted to create an atmosphere of relaxation instead of stress. That meant inviting guests into our environment rather than going into theirs.”

A year later, Wheat Penny Oven & Bar opened its doors at 515 Wayne Ave. in Dayton.

Valenti is also the co-owner of Meadowlark Restaurant, 5531 Far Hills Ave. in Washington Twp.

Natalie Jones writes about food and dining in Southwest Ohio with an emphasis on the Dayton region. She may be reached at natalie.jones@coxinc.com.

FOOD & DINING EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Sign up for our free food and dining email newsletter by Reporter Natalie Jones, which hits inboxes on Wednesdays. Visit the website and click “my account.”

DaytonDailyNews.com