Dayton restaurant features ‘Nutcracker’-inspired cocktails, mocktails and other holiday drinks

Here’s a look at the holiday cocktail menu available now through Jan. 2:

White Christmas (tequila, Cointreau, coconut milk, coconut water and lime juice garnished with sugared rosemary and cranberry)

(tequila, Cointreau, coconut milk, coconut water and lime juice garnished with sugared rosemary and cranberry) Naughty & Nice (gin, cinnamon simple syrup, Jeio Brut prosecco and lemon juice)

(gin, cinnamon simple syrup, Jeio Brut prosecco and lemon juice) Sugar Plum (Tito’s Vodka, Cointreau, cranberry juice, lemon juice and cherry syrup with a coarse sugar rim)

(Tito’s Vodka, Cointreau, cranberry juice, lemon juice and cherry syrup with a coarse sugar rim) Apple Maple Old Fashioned (Old Forester, pure maple syrup, apple cider, orange bitters and a dehydrated apple)

(Old Forester, pure maple syrup, apple cider, orange bitters and a dehydrated apple) Spiked Peppermint Hot Chocolate (house-made hot chocolate, Tito’s Vodka, peppermint extract, Kahlúa, toasted marshmallow and candy cane)

Bistecca also has a mocktail called, The Son of a Nutcracker, featuring seed lip, cranberry juice, tart cherry juice, allspice, ginger, nutmeg and ginger ale.

The upscale Italian Steakhouse, located at 137 N. Main St., features a dinner menu with handmade pasta dishes such as Tagliatelle Cacio E Pepe, which includes forest mushrooms and fresh ground black pepper pecorino.

The menu also offers wood-fired grill selections such as the Bistecca ala Fiorentina, a thick-cut porterhouse with rosemary, smoked salt, confit whole garlic and grilled lemon.

MORE DETAILS

“The Nutcracker,” a colorful, whimsical and romantic two-act ballet, tells the story of young Clara journeying through a magical land.

The work premiered in Saint Petersburg, Russia in 1892 choreographed by Marius Petipa and Lev Ivanov with a glorious score by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky. The libretto is adapted from E.T.A. Hoffmann’s 1816 short story “The Nutcracker and the Mouse King.”

Dayton Ballet Artistic Director Brandon Ragland’s dynamic, Dayton-centric reimagining of “The Nutcracker” had its world premiere last year.

HOW TO GO

What: Dayton Ballet’s “The Nutcracker”

Where: Schuster Center, 1 W. Second St., Dayton

When: Dec. 13-22; 7:30 p.m. Dec. 19, 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 20, and 2:30 p.m. Dec. 21 and 22.

There is also a special sensory-friendly performance at 2:30 p.m. Dec. 17.

Cost: $15-$121

More info: Call 937-228-3630 or visit daytonperformingarts.org.

Natalie Jones writes about food and dining in Southwest Ohio with an emphasis on the Dayton region. She may be reached at natalie.jones@coxinc.com.

