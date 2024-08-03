Greeting: Sunday morning briefing 8-04-24

Our mission is to help you understand what’s really going on in the Dayton region. This includes comprehensive coverage of local governments and agencies, hard-hitting investigations, and in-depth analyses of important issues.

Do you have a news tip or an issue you think our reporters should look into? Contact me at Josh.Sweigart@coxinc.com, or you can use our anonymous tipline.

Fuyao raid: Who owns raided properties and what neighbors have seen

Homeland Security and hundreds of other federal and local law enforcement officers raided Fuyao Glass America in Moraine and 27 other properties across the region on July 26 as part of an ongoing investigation.

• Our investigation: Reporter Eric Schwartzberg and I used public records to determine who owns the raided properties, and visited many of the properties and others owned by the same people and companies.

• What we found: Read our full investigation here. We reveal who owns many of the Dayton-area properties that were raided and how they are tied back to one street in Butler County.

• What neighbors say: Our investigation also talked to many neighbors of the raided properties, who say they have noticed odd activity for years including dozens of people packed into single-family homes with worrisome living conditions and being picked up in a white van all hours of the day.

• Status of federal investigation: Homeland Security officials say the investigation is “active and ongoing.” No arrests have been announced.

• Who is the target? Fuyao said it was told by federal authorities that a third-party employment services company is the focus of the investigation, according to a Shanghai Stock Exchange filing by the company.

• What are they looking into? The day of the raid, a Homeland Security spokesman said the investigation is focused on money laundering, potential human smuggling, labor exploitation and financial crimes.

County officials indicted: What to know

Montgomery County Municipal Court Judge James Piergies and county Clerk of Courts Mike Foley were indicted Wednesday on multiple charges related to misuse of their public offices. Montgomery County reporter Sydney Dawes and others are covering the fallout.

• What we know: Go here for the details on the charges, including a copy of the indictment so you can read it for yourself.

• Judge removed: The charges disqualify Piergies from acting as judge, forcing him to immediately step down as the judge presiding over Western Division court based in Trotwood, according to the Ohio Supreme Court.

• Clerk under pressure: Numerous local Republican officials are calling for fellow-Republican Foley to step down. Foley is on the ballot facing reelection in November against a Democrat challenger.

• Background: In 2022, I obtained a document revealing the details behind an investigation by the Ohio Auditor of State into allegations of improper political activity at the clerk’s office. Sydney in October updated readers that the investigation was ongoing.

• What’s next: Foley and Piergies are scheduled for arraignment Aug. 15. Foley’s attorney has said that he is innocent and intends to plead not guilty. Piergies has not released a statement, has no attorney on record and couldn’t be reached for comment.

Remembering the Oregon District shooting

Today marks the fifth anniversary since a gunman opened fire in the Oregon District, killing nine people and wounding dozens of others. Last week we wrote about the memorial being unveiled today to honor the victims. This week we talk to survivors and victims’ families about their healing process.

• The victims: Reporter Greg Lynch compiled this remembrance of the nine people killed that night.

• The survivors: Reporter Cornelius Frolik interviewed people who were there that night about their healing process in the five years since the shooting.

• One mother’s grief: Columnist and storyteller Tom Archdeacon interviewed the mother of Lois Oglesby, who spoke for one of the first times since her daughter was killed in the shooting, for this heartfelt remembrance of Lois and her love of her two young children.

• What makes #DaytonStrong?: In today’s paper we announced a new community engagement effort around the banner #DaytonStrong. We have two questions for you: What makes #DaytonStrong? And how do we keep #DaytonStrong? Feel free to email me your thoughts at Josh.Sweigart@coxinc.com.